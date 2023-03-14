Friends star David Schwimmer reveals devastating reason behind taking part in celebrity Bake Off The Friends actor spoke about how his daughter has lost her grandmother

David Schwimmer has opened up about his decision to take part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, revealing that heartbreaking family circumstances were a big part of why he wanted to raise awareness of the disease.

Speaking about being involved in a clip from the show obtained by The Mirror, he explained that his grandmother, and his ex-wife Zoe Buckman’s mother both died from cancer - and that his sister was also treated for the disease.

He said: "I lost a grandmother to cancer, my daughter lost a grandmother to cancer and my sister is a cancer survivor, so it's important to me. I am just grateful I can help in any small way raise more awareness."

The Friends star, who shares 11-year-old Cleo with her former partner, added: "I am here to have fun. I am here to raise money for a great charity. It's a great cause and I happen to be a massive fan of the show."

David opened up about taking part on the show

David is set to join Little Mix’s Jess Nelson as well as Starstruck actress and comedian Rose Matafeo, and follow comedian Tom Davis. There is a very impressive line-up for the new series, including Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Shaun of the Dead star Jessica Hynes and Fresh Meat actor Joe Thomas.

When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off airing?

The new episodes will land on Sunday on Channel 4 from Sunday 19 March at 7.45 pm, so be sure to tune in!

The series will be host Matt Lucas’ final episodes as a co-presenter on the show, after announcing that he would be stepping down to focus on new projects. Back in December, he wrote: "Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers.

David revealed that his sister is also a cancer survivor

"But it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

