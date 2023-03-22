When is Sanditon season three airing in the UK? The new series landed on PBS recently

Sanditon fans in the US were delighted when the new series landed on PBS last weekend, reuniting viewers with their favourite characters and residents of the seaside town.

But the show is also hugely popular in the UK thanks to it airing on ITV and BritBox – but when can fans get their hands on new episodes? Before finding out, get a glimpse of what the new episodes have in store from the official trailer shown in the video below.

WATCH: The official trailer for Sanditon season three

When is Sanditon released in the UK?

A UK release date for Sanditon season three has not yet been revealed. Typically, the period drama airs in America first on Masterpiece PBS, before being commissioned by ITV, despite it being based in England and featuring UK cast members.

Although there has been no date announcement, fans have been quick to ask the stars of the show when they can expect new episodes. Star of the show Rose Williams took to her Instagram to share a series of images to celebrate the release on PBS, which prompted a fan to comment: "Any idea when the UK will get to see it?"

Season three of Sanditon launched on PBS last week

The actress replied writing: "I don't know yet sorry," followed by a frustrated-looking emoji.

Other fans had the same idea and were unhappy about the lack of information. A second wrote: "Big joke that the UK still have no clue when we get it!" Another added: "Another Brit show that America sees first... So annoying."

Who is starring in Sanditon season three?

As mentioned, Rose Williams is back to portray the lead character, Charlotte Heywood. Other recognisable faces back include Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe, Kris Marshall as Tom Parker, and Anne Reid as Lady Denham.

A UK release date for season three is yet to be announced

Meanwhile, there are new faces joining the cast for the third and final season. New names include Liam Garrigan, James Bolam, and Alice Orr-Ewing. Check out the new stars joining the cast here.

What is Sanditon season three about?

The synopsis for Sanditon season three reads: "In Sanditon Season 3, your invitation awaits for more grand parties, wise and outspoken women, and lovely friendships that stand the test of time and circumstances.

"But many surprises are yet to arrive on Sanditon's shores—astonishing new alliances, ghosts from the past, and all the complications of love and life."

