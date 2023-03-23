Kelly Clarkson's show impacted by heartbreaking loss The NBC show is playing host to John Wick

The Kelly Clarkson Show has a sense of sadness looming over the installment set to air on Thursday, March 23 as they play host to the cast of John Wick 4.

However, the episode was taped before the death of one of the film's central cast members, Lance Reddick, who appears in the version that is set to air.

The NBC program's official social media accounts made sure to acknowledge the devastating blow to the film alongside a photograph of the cast at the studio.

Their dedication read: "We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Lance Reddick following the taping of today's episode.

"Our hearts go out to Lance's loved ones and the entire @JohnWickMovie family. Join us today as we celebrate and honor his memory," also shouting out his charity, MOMCares.

Fans of the show expressed their condolences for members of the cast and Lance's family members as well, leaving comments like: "So sad, sorry for his off screen as well as on screen family and friends," and: "His acting continually drew me to the character he played. He will be missed."

Lance will be part of the March 23 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show as planned

Lance, who passed away on March 17, was in the middle of conducting press week interviews for the John Wick sequel when he died.

His rep at Portrait PR confirmed the news at the time, clarifying that he had died of natural causes at the age of 60.

Lance attended the Yale School of Drama in the early 1980s, but found fame in the 2000s when he starred as Cedric Daniels in The Wire for five seasons.

Alongside appearances in other TV shows like Fringe as Phillip Broyles, and Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch, he made a mark on screen when joined Keanu Reeves in the first John Wick film in 2014 as Charon, a New York hotel concierge.

The late star has been part of the John Wick franchise from the beginning

Over the last nine years, Lance has appeared in all three sequels, with the fourth film set to be released on March 24.

