NCIS: LA teases long-awaited return of fan favorite character in upcoming episode ahead of finale

NCIS: Los Angeles has teased the long-awaited return of fan favorite character Hetty Lange in a new teaser clip from an upcoming episode set to air on Sunday.

The video, which was posted to the show's official Instagram account, sees Hollace Kilbride and Agent Callen receive a cryptic message, which they presume is from Hetty. Watch the moment in the clip below…

Taking to the comments section, fans shared their excitement over Hetty's potential return, with one person writing: "Just bring her back!! Not sure where she has been hiding out," while another added: "For the end of the season she needs to be back."

Hetty was last heard from in the crossover episode, which aired back in January. In yet another cryptic text, Agents Callen and Sam unlocked an audio message from Hetty, who helped them in their search for agent Roundtree, who had been kidnapped, and an MIA Kilbride.

Before then, Hetty was previously referenced in the season 14 premiere when it was suggested that the agent had faked her own death in Syria.

Fans are keen to see the return of Hetty Lange in the show's finale

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill previously spoke about what fans can expect from Hetty's storyline in the show's final season.

When asked if the team will have to rescue Hetty, played by Linda Hunt, in the hotly-anticipated season finale, Gemmill told Parade at the drama's wrap party earlier this month: "We don't get to that point, but it's put in motion. Let's put it that way.

"We are going to have steps taken to resolve Hetty's storyline in a way that I hope leaves fans feeling excited," he added.

The NCIS: LA cast at the season 14 wrap party

The show's finale will be broadcast in two parts, with the first airing on May 14 and the second on May 21. The last episode will be followed by a one-hour special farewell, titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, which is set to be hosted by Kevin Frazier, who is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight.

It will feature old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years.

