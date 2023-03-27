This Morning star Phillip Schofield missing from show in presenter shake-up

ITV's This Morning looked a little different on Monday morning as Phillip Schofield was absent from his presenting duties. The broadcaster, who hosts the show Monday through Thursday each week alongside Holly Willoughby, was instead replaced by Alison Hammond.

Monday's show opened with Holly and Alison addressing the change. After the credits rolled, loud music was playing in the studio as Holly began: "Phillip is having the week off, so all the adults have left the building!"

WATCH: This Morning's Holly Willoughby makes rare comment about son Harry

Loading the player...

Alison added: "It's nice, starting the week off," before addressing Holly directly: "And you're here!" Fans took to social media to react to the presenter shake-up. One person tweeted: "What, no Phil? #ThisMorning." Another added: "This is like when you got a supply teacher at school and everyone just [expletive] around all week #ThisMorning."

A third, meanwhile, asked: "Where's Pippy?" The reason for Phillip's absence has not been explained but he will be missing from This Morning for the remainder of this week.

MORE: This Morning presenters' dreamy homes: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and more

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks phenomenal in Marks & Spencer tweed shorts

Phillip Schofield will be missing from This Morning for the rest of this week

Meanwhile, Alison has had reason to celebrate recently as the This Morning regular has been announced as the new host of The Great British Bake Off. Alison confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram with a video showing Alison alongside regular host Noel Fielding and the judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, depicted as cake figures.

Alison wrote in the caption: "It's OFFICIAL!!! It's happening The Great British Bake Off! Let's have it! The cake that is #GBBO 2023 @britishbakeoff @noel_fielding @prueleith @channel4 @paul.hollywood."

Alison joined Holly on Monday

Fans were thrilled for Alison, who will be replacing comedian Matt Lucas in the role. One person wrote in the comments section: "INSANE!!! I cannot flipping WAIT," as a second said: "Fantastic news!! Congratulations."

Alison's new co-host Noel also wrote a sweet congratulatory message: "Congratulations and Welcome to the tent lovely!! We are gonna have an absolute blast together. I can't wait. I'm buzzing. Two naughty kids together :) x x x.x The bakers will love you."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.