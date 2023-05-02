Ginger Zee supported by fans following negative reaction from viewers of the show

Being a morning show host, Ginger Zee knows all too well that it's hard to appear on national television every weekday morning without receiving some not-so-nice comments.

The Good Morning America meteorologist has always been candid with her followers about the ups and downs of being a public figure, and even when she has to deal with trolls, she does so with grace.

The latest instance with an online Negative Nancy is no exception, and the star was flooded with support from her followers in return.

Ginger took to Instagram to share the irony of the latest round of opinions on her most recent GMA appearance, when she was both praised and criticized for her make-up on the show with tweets that came out within minutes of each other.

While one fan on Twitter expressed she was "looking fabulous," and even asked for any make-up secrets from the news anchor, another Twitter user questioned who was behind her make-up, asking: "Why are they putting brown / blush bronzer on her lower cheek all the way down to her jawline??"

To that Ginger replied with a very appropriate and cheeky admission, writing back: "Sorry you didn't like my artistry but I'm much better at science than make-up, thank you!"

When posting both the positive and negative interactions on Instagram, she thoughtfully reminded fans: "This is for anyone who needs to hear it – everyone has an opinion, these two came in within minutes of each other."

She added: "I'll watch back to be sure there is no validity to the negative one, but in general I hope this helps you all see you can't take any one comment too personally as it varies widely depending on the person."

© Getty Ginger has been part of the GMA family since 2011

The mother-of-two concluded with: "And that's ok! I love hearing from you all," next to a praising hands emoji," and fans had nothing but praise for her reaction and grace in the comments under the post.

"You take the good. You take the bad. You take them both and there you have the facts of life," one fan stated, as others added: "You go girl! You always look fabulous, but more importantly, your reports are always interesting," and: "No one needs to make negative comments… it's just not necessary! People being rude, bullying from their Instagram account… I'm so over it! You look beautiful Ginger… and guess what, if I didn't think so, I would keep my mouth shut."

