What happened to Gemma Rose and Matt Murray from Married at First Sight UK?

Married at First Sight UK was last on air towards the end of 2022 and it was arguably one of the most dramatic series we've seen. Once again, experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas paired up a group of singles all hoping to find love after meeting their spouses for the first time on their wedding day.

Like previous seasons before it, there were mixed results from the pairings and there was one couple who had an explosive time while taking part in the experiment. Those who watched will be familiar with Gemma Rose and Matt Murray who faced tension after a major cheating scandal – but what happened to them on the show, and where are they now?

WATCH: Married At First Sight Australia's Duncan breaks down on the show

What happened to Gemma and Matt on Married at First Sight UK?

Gemma and Matt joined MAFS UK about a third of the way through the seventh series. The pair met at the altar on their wedding day and upon first laying eyes on each other, both were excited after meeting their "perfect match". Gemma described Matt as exactly her type and Matt was also thrilled about meeting his new bride.

However, it didn't take long for the initial excitement to fade when their personalities began to clash. Things got more complicated when the couple were then introduced to the other participants taking part in series seven and Matt struck up a connection with someone else.

MORE: 7 dramatic reality shows about love to watch now MAFS has finished

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia fans are saying same thing about Lyndall Grace after final vows

Gemma Rose on MAFS UK: Unveiled

Gemma was left heartbroken when Matt and fellow MAFS UK star Whitney Hughes began an affair behind their partners back. Whitney was paired with Duka Cav at the time but later explained that she had more of a connection with the barbershop owner.

Once the affair came to light, Gemma confronted her husband and things turned messy between all of the contestants who were just as shocked to hear about what had been happening behind closed doors.

© Channel 4 MAFS UK experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling

Matt and Whitney then sat down with the experts, Paul, Mel and Charlene to explain what had happened. It then transpired that Gemma and Matt and Duka and Whitney were no longer going to take part in the experiment, but Whitney and Matt had requested to re-join as a new pair. The experts were reluctant to grant their wishes, but decided to give them a chance.

The couple stayed together until the series finished but it wasn't meant to be. Some time after, Whitney turned up to the reunion episode for series seven of MAFS UK and revealed that she and Matt had split due to the long distance between them.

Where is MAFS UK's Gemma Rose now?

After series seven, Gemma put the show behind her and decided to move on with her life. However, the reality star did reach out to her former husband to clear the air. She told her followers on Instagram that she sent him a message to put things straight but was met with a "nasty" response. Matt, however, denied that there was another fall out, instead stating that they had in fact cleared the air.

Nowadays, Gemma continues her work as a hairdresser and often shares updates on her family life with her two children, Ozzy and Cash. You can follow her on Instagram @reallifeofgemrose.

Where is MAFS UK's Matt Murray now?

After series seven and his split from Whitney, Matt then reportedly embarked on a relationship with Marilyse Corrigan, who was a contestant on Married at First Sight UK's sixth series which aired on E4 in 2021, according to the Mail Online, but there's no sign online that the pair are romantically involved.

© Channel 4 Matt from Married at First Sight UK

Meanwhile, Matt continues to run his barbershop in York and often posts about fitness and lifestyle. You can follow him on Instagram @matt_b_murray.

© Channel 4 Matt struck up a relationship with Whitney

When is the new series of Married at First Sight UK being released?

While Channel 4 have yet to announce the release date for season eight, new episodes tend to arrive between late summer and early autumn of each year. This means fans should expect the new series to land on their screens anytime between August and October.

The new MAFS series is set to be the longest ever as show bosses extend the season's run. According to Metro, season eight could run for around eight weeks, which means an extra seven days of explosive drama and heartwarming moments between the contestants. Fans can also expect some new twists in the upcoming season, following in the footsteps of the latest MAFS Australia season, which introduced new phases such as Feedback Week.

Meet the cast of MAFS Australia's most recent series...

© NINE MAFS stars Alyssa and Duncan

Melinda and Layton MAFS Australia

© NINE Cameron and Lyndall at dinner in MAFS

Bronte, Alyssa, Tahnee, at MAFS dinner party

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.