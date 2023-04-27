Kelly Clarkson celebrates massive news for her talk show as famous friends weigh in

NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show has been an award-season darling for four seasons now

Four seasons in and The Kelly Clarkson Show continues to sweep the Daytime Emmy Awards, picking up 11 nods for the upcoming ceremony.

Announced on Wednesday, it was revealed that the show had picked up two main nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for the 41-year-old singer, her fourth in a row since the NBC show's 2019 premiere.

Where it really shone, however, was the Creative Arts and Lifestyle categories, picking up nine nods, the most this year, including camera editing, hairstyling & makeup, and direction.

Over its previous three seasons, the show has emerged as quite a juggernaut, winning 13 Daytime Emmys, with Kelly triumphing in her category three years in a row.

The American Idol winner couldn't contain her excitement in a video posted to her show's Instagram, shouting out each member in her team while at a taping for the show.

"We got nominated 11 times!" she enthused. "Everyone is so fun! Thank you so much for the nomination."

© Getty Images "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has won 13 Daytime Emmys over its three-season run

She then proceeded to cheer on each individual nominee as all of their recognitions were read out with applause in the background from her studio audience and team.

"HIGH FIVE!! Honored to be nominated for 11 #DaytimeEmmys and so proud of our entire team! Thank you," the message alongside her video read.

She received a flurry of praise from some of the show's most famous fans, with Hannah Waddingham commenting: "OH YES YOU DIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID-UH!" Even fellow nominated daytime talk show host Jennifer Hudson threw the post a like.

One of the makeup artists on her team showed her appreciation by writing: "SO proud of our ENTIRE TEAM!!!! Bravo @kellyclarksonshow!!! SO honored to work with ALL of you!!!" while musical duo Aly and AJ added: "So well deserved! Your success is the definition of CBA….CAN'T BE ARGUED!"

Fans of the mom-of-two gushed over how enthusiastic she seemed to be for the success of the show as a whole, with one of them commenting: "As usual, our beautiful humble Queen is more excited about her team's recognition with their noms than her own! One of a million reasons I'm a proud CLARK-STAN!!!"

