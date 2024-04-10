Brooklyn Beckham hints at baby plans with Nicola Peltz in intimate message

Brooklyn Beckham, 25, hinted at his baby plans with his wife Nicola Peltz, 29, as they marked his second wedding anniversary.

Victoria Beckham's son wrote a gushing handwritten message to the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, which she said "melts my heart." The note read: "Happy Anniversary baby I love you like you have no idea. You are my best friend and my angel star. I am so lucky to be your husband. You make me a better man and you make me the best version of myself.

© Instagram Brooklyn wrote his wife a handwritten note on their second wedding anniversary

"I can't believe it's been 4 years together and 2 years married. I feel like I have known you forever. I am so lucky I get to travel with you everywhere cus I would go [unclear] if I didn't. I couldn't of [hoped] for a better person to spend my life with."

Brooklyn went on to comment on Nicola's parenting skills, stating: "You are going to be the BEST mummy someday, I can't wait to have babies with you baby girl. I will always and forever protect you and always keep you my number one.

"I love you with all my heart. I love you Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham. Love Brooklyn."

Brooklyn and Nicola got married at the Peltz family estate in April 2022, attended by 500 guests including the Beckham family and Serena Williams.

Months later, newlywed Nicola opened up about their family plans, which were not too far in the distant future. "He wants kids yesterday," she said in an interview with The Sunday Times magazine, Style. "I think in a couple of years. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven," she continued, referring to Brooklyn's siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and her siblings Matthew, Will, Brad, Brittany, Diesel, Zach and Greg.

She added they both want a very large brood, stating: "We want to adopt some kids, have some of our own. That would be the dream."

© Getty The couple have been open about their hopes for a big family

Meanwhile, Brooklyn told Entertainment Tonight: "I've always wanted to be a young dad and I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready… I could have like ten, but her body, it's her decision."

The budding chef's desire to be a young father is in part driven by the fact that his dad footballer David Beckham welcomed Brooklyn aged 23. He acted as a page boy at his parent's wedding in 1999, wearing matching ivory and purple outfits at Luttrellstown Castle.

Following Brooklyn's wedding, doting mother Victoria said: "It seems like yesterday that David was holding Brooklyn in his little purple cowboy hat and outfit at our wedding – now our baby is married."

