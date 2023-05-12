Kelly Clarkson faces devastating challenge as staffers claim 'toxic' environment on talk show

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been accused of overworking and underpaying employees, who have found the talk show environment to be “traumatizing to their mental health". Kelly, 41, reportedly has "no clue how unhappy" the team are, with the accusations leveled at executive producer Alex Duda.

Rolling Stone spoke to 10 former employees and one current employee, who all shared that they don't believe the host, a mom-of-two, has any sense of what is happening behind-the-scenes.

“Kelly is fantastic. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative,” one former employee said. “I would be shocked if she knew. I’d be floored if she knew the staff wasn’t getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that.”

© Getty Images The show has been running for four years

However, the staffers claimed that Alex often yelled at and cursed at them during production, and that many of them took a leave of absence because their mental health was suffering and they experienced physical signs of distress. They have also accused producers of intimidating low-level staffers, leaving them scared to ask questions, with one claiming that the show “is by far the worst experience I’ve ever had in my entire life".

“NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker, but Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is,” one anonymous staffer alleged.

HR was made aware of the claims and seven of the former staffers alleged that they "used their exit interviews with NBCUniversal to outline their negative experiences," however they claim that nothing changed and "those same producers ended up getting promotions".

An NBCUniversal spokesperson told HELLO!: “We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue. When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity."

After four seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show continues to dominate the rating and recently received 11 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for the 41-year-old singer, her fourth in a row since the NBC show's 2019 premiere.

Where it really shone, however, was the Creative Arts and Lifestyle categories, picking up nine nods, the most this year, including camera editing, hairstyling & makeup, and direction. Over its previous three seasons, the show has emerged as quite a juggernaut, winning 13 Daytime Emmys, with Kelly triumphing in her category three years in a row.

Earlier in May it was confirmed that the show was moving production to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, the home of some of the network's most beloved shows such as its late night fare and Saturday Night Live.