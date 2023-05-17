Fans have been left devastated after Netflix canceled the popular fantasy drama Lockwood & Co. The series, which was adapted from Jonathan Stroud's young adult novels of the same name, dropped in January 2023 and went down a treat with viewers – so much so that it found itself in the top spot on the streaming platform's trending shows.

The show starred Bridgerton and Rocks actress Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle, a highly talented "listener" who hears supernatural sounds. Also in the cast were Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati and Ivanno Jeremiah.

WATCH: Netflix's official trailer for Lockwood & Co. season one

Given the popularity of Lockwood & Co., fans were equally furious and confused about why Netflix would not be bringing back the show for a second outing. So, what's the reason? We investigated.

Why was Lockwood & Co. canceled by Netflix?

Despite ongoing conversations around a second season, Netflix decided to pull the plug on Lockwood & Co. The reason behind the decision is, according to reports, based on declining viewing figures for the show.

© Photo Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh Lockwood & Co. season one was popular among fans

This may come as a surprise to fans after it was previously stated that season one had landed in the top spot in over 18 countries worldwide. However, according to Digital Spy, the second and third week after release see a big drop in viewership, perhaps prompting Netflix to rule that the reality of the final numbers did not meet the expectation.

Will Lockwood & Co. return to another platform?

There's no word yet on whether future seasons of the fantasy series may be picked up by another network, but judging by the fans' response, it would be certainly welcomed. The creator behind the show also previously revealed that there was more of the story to tell using material from Jonathan Stroud's book series. Watch this space…

Flo in Lockwood & Co.

What have bosses on the show said about the cancelation?

Lockwood & Co.'s creator, Joe Cornish, put out a statement on behalf of the production company he runs with Edgar Wright and Racheal Prior, Complete Fiction, explaining his sadness about the show not returning.

© Photo Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh Lockwood and Co cast

"Making this show was one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers and we will forever treasure it. You really have been the greatest. We cannot thank you enough for how much you have embraced, celebrated and loved the show.

"This might be the end of the line for the TV show, but the books live on, as do the friendships made. We encourage you to embrace both."

© Netflix Were you a fan of Lockwood & Co.?

What are fans making of Lockwood & Co.'s cancelation?

It's safe to say that fans are more than upset about Lockwood & Co. not coming back for more episodes. Many have taken to social media to share their devastation and even started an online petition #SaveLockwoodandCo.

One person tweeted: "I'm in my rabid fan era and I'm still salty about Netflix's decision to cancel #LockwoodandCo so more shade tweets to come." A second wrote: "Let me get this straight: Netflix UK decides they want to add a movie series about a trio going on adventures and all AFTER they cancel their OWN show about a trio going on adventures? the irony?? it’s so tasteless #SaveLockwoodandCo #PrimeForLockwoodandCo."

© Netflix The show won't be back for a second season

A third expressed their desire for Prime Video to pick up season two. Tweeting alongside a series of images from the show, they commented: "People WILL watch a show for a couple that makes them feel something [by the way].

"These two are special, and their relationship is healthy, unlike most ships in tv shows geared toward young folks. Please pick it up for season two! @primevideouk @PrimeVideo #SaveLockwoodandCo."

© Photo Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh Lockwood & Co. has been canceled

