Selling Sunset: Who is new agent Bre Tiesi? Love life, famous connections, children and more

Selling Sunset is back for season six and, we have to say, we think it's possibly the most dramatic batch of episodes yet! Netflix's hugely popular reality show has welcomed back the familiar faces and agents of the luxury real estate agency The Oppenheim Group, but, as usual, it's not just the extra outfits and sprawling hilltop mansions that make the show – it's the drama between the cast.

And as well as our favorite Selling Sunset stars such as Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Chelsea Lazkani, there are some newbies in town. We're, of course, sad to see that Christine Queen and Maya Vander have not made a return to the show.

WATCH: Selling Sunset is back for season six

After plenty of drama in series six involving one of Emma's clients, Christine has not been allowed back into the O Group. Meanwhile, Maya is taking a break for maternity leave. Naturally, then, the agency had some vacancies to fill. One of the new agents is Bre Tiesi, who made quite the impression when she made her debut in the sixth season.

So, who is Bre? She has had quite a career in real estate and she has some famous connections. Here's all you need to know…

Who is Selling Sunset's newest agent, Bre Tiesi?

Bre Tiesi is a model-turned-real-estate agent. The 32-year-old was born and raised in Los Angeles and got her first modeling gig when she was a teenager fresh out of high school.

MORE: Exclusive photos: Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald is a beach babe on delayed Romain honeymoon

MORE: Exclusive: Inside Selling Sunset's Vanessa's sentimental honeymoon - and why co-stars did not attend wedding

Heather Rae and Bre Tiesi in season 6 of Selling Sunset

As the reality star explained in the show, she gained her real estate license in 2017 but has been working full-time as an agent since 2020 and has managed to gain a roster of highly wealthy and exclusive clients, raking in nearly $20 million in her first year of selling.

Prior to joining the Oppenheim Group, Bre worked as an agent at a rival company, Keller Williams Beverly Hills. Chatting with PEOPLE in 2022 about transitioning from modeling to selling luxury homes, she said: "I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career. I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales."

Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani

She added: "As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I'm 31 now. So, I'm like, it's time to be a big girl!"

Is Bre Tiesi married?

Bre Tiesi is not currently married but was previously married to professional NFL player Johnny Manziel. The pair began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018. However, a year later, the couple split, and Bre filed for divorce in late 2019. In 2021, their divorce was finalized.

Does Bre Tiesi have children?

Yes! Bre has mentioned on the show that she's extremely proud to be a mother-of-one. In July 2022, the real estate agent welcomed her son, Legendary Love Cannon, with TV star Nick Cannon. Although Legendary is Bre's first child, he is Nick's eighth, and the Wild 'n Out host famously welcomed four more children the same year Legendary was born.

Bre has described the father of her child as a "beautiful soul" and "the best daddy", and has had nothing but praise for the TV star since they welcomed their child together last year.

She told the Daily Pop in March 2022: "[We] have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive. Him and I have had our on-and-off for years. And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.' "

See more photos from Selling Sunset season six...

Chrishell Stause is back for the new series

Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim

© Netflix Chelsea Lazkani in season 6 of Selling Sunset

Nicole Young has also joined Selling Sunset season six

Selling Sunset is back for a sixth season

Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan and Heather Rae in Selling Sunset

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.