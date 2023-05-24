Maryland: Is Dean Lennox Kelly married? All we know about the actor

Maryland began on ITV on Monday evening and fans have been both gripped and heartbroken by the plot. The cast boasts Suranne Jones and Eve Best among its names as two sisters, Becca and Rosaline, who are left bereft and confused when the body of their mother is found on the Isle of Man.

The cast also features many recognisable faces such as George Costigan, Stockard Channing and Dean Lennox Kelly, who plays Jacob. Jacob is a taxi driver who regularly picks up Becca and Rosaline during their stay as they try to get to the bottom of what happened to their mother. Many fans at home have been wanting to know more about Dean Lennox Kelly including whether he's married. Here's all you need to know…

Who is Dean Lennox Kelly?

Dean Lennox Kelly is a British actor who has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his career. The 47-year-old was born and bred in Lancashire before heading to Bristol to study at the prestigious Old Vic Theatre.

Dean Lennox Kelly and Eve Best in Maryland

After graduating, he landed many roles in theatre and television and would later go on to star in hugely popular Channel 4 show, Shameless. Dean played the role of Kelvin 'Kev' Ball alongside other big names like Maxine Peake, Anne-Marie Duff and James McAvoy.

Dean has gone on to appear in many other popular shows over the years including Death in Paradise, Silent Witness, and Shadow and Bone. He's also perhaps best-known for appearing in the period drama, Jamestown, as Meredith Rutter.

Eve Best and Dean Lennox Kelly

Is Dean Lennox Kelly married?

Dean Lennox Kelly clearly prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, so there is not much known about his love life or whether he is married with children. However, more is known about his immediate family. His brother, Craig Kelly, is also an actor and is perhaps best known for his roles as Vince Tyler in Queer as Folk and Luke Strong in Coronation Street.

© Charley Gallay Dean Lennox Kelly has also starred in Shadow & Bone

What else is there to know about Maryland?

For those who haven't tuned in, Suranne plays Rebecca who, along with her sister Rosaline (Eve Best), is dealing with the sudden loss of their mother after her body is found on the Isle of Man. The sisters reunite, having grown apart in recent years, to deal with the death and come to terms with what really happened to their mum.

As the synopsis explains, they arrive in a place they have never been before "and with no idea why their mother was there, the sisters begin to unravel the long-held secrets of a woman they thought they knew, whilst keeping their own secrets from each other.

"Confined on the island and forced to face the life-changing consequences of their mother's decisions, can Becca and Rosaline learn to love and respect one another all over again?"

