Steeltown Murders: Inside Philip Glenister's famous family including actor siblings and parents

Steeltown Murders is the brand-new four-part drama that's retelling the tragic true story of three young girls who were murdered in the early 1970s. Viewers have been gripped by the plot of the BBC series but the stellar cast has also gained huge praise – and we can see why.

The central cast includes Philip Glenister and Steffan Rhodri as DCI Paul Bethell and Phil Rees respectively as the detective duo keen to solve the harrowing case. Television fans will no doubt be familiar with Philip's work in other big shows throughout his career such as Ashes to Ashes, Outcast, Life on Mars and State of Play.

WATCH: The official trailer for BBC's Steeltown Murders

But did you know that Philip comes from an acting background and that various members of his family are also known in the industry? Get to know the actor here.

Who is Steeltown Murders actor Philip Glenister?

Philip, 60, is a British actor who grew up in London and began his early career working as a runner in the theatre industry. He then moved into working as a film publicist before deciding to become an actor. Philip then enrolled at London's Central School of Speech and Drama.

© Tom Jackson Philip Glenister in Steeltown Murders

Who is in Philip Glenister's famous family?

Those who are familiar with Philip Glenister's work are no doubt aware that his older brother, Robert Glenister, is also an esteemed actor. Like his sibling, Robert, 63, has many impressive credits to his name. Fans will probably know him best for his roles in shows like: Soldier Soldier, Hustle, and Spooks.

Philip also began his acting career in the theatre but soon began appearing regular on TV. His film credits include: I.D., Calendar Girls, Kingdom of Heaven and Tuesday.

© Ian West - PA Images Philip's brother Robert is also a television and film actor

Philip and Robert's father, John Glenister, is also known in the industry having worked as a director. He has impressive credits to his name including The Six Wives of Henry VIII, Emma and Casanova.

Robert, meanwhile, was previously married to actress Amanda Redman who is known for her role in New Tricks and, more recently, The Good Karma Hospital. The pair married in 1984 and then divorced in 1992.

Philip's wife, Beth Goddard, is also known in the acting world. Beth, 54, has appeared in various major TV shows over the years, landing one-episode roles in Endeavour, Lewis, Outlander, Doc Martin and Call the Midwife, in which she played the part of Pamela Dobson in season seven.

© Jabpromotions/Shutterstock Philip Glenister and Beth Goddard have been married since 2006

What is Steeltown Murders about?

The drama tells the story of two detectives who endeavour to find the culprit and solve the harrowing case of three 16-year-olds who were brutally killed. The pair worked on the case when the murders first occurred in 1973 but were unsuccessful in bringing it to a close. Thirty years later, new DNA evidence sees the case reopened, and the pressure is on to bring the killer to justice.

As the synopsis explains: "Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found."

