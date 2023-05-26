Drew Barrymore stops show to comfort sobbing audience member - details

Drew Barrymore is being hailed by fans as the “best person in the world” after stopping her show to check on an audience member who she heard crying while filming The Drew Barrymore Show.

In the sweet video, which was posted to TikTok, Drew rushed over to the young woman in the audience, saying: “Are you okay? Did anything happen? Whose [expletive] do I have to kick?”

After a friend of the audience member explains that she is simply a huge fan who was overwhelmed, Drew joked: “Oh good, thank God it’s nothing bad! Did you see me coming over, I was like, ‘Tell me where they are! I will take them down, who made you cry?!’”

The woman, who introduced herself as Olivia, explained: “You’re just my childhood idol. I don’t want to be that person to like, cry… I really love you, I’m sorry!”

The 50 First Dates actress then joked: “Oh screw that, be that person!” She then sat on Olivia’s knee, joking: “I don’t know why I have the urge to do this.”

She continued: “This is such an honour for me to meet you, I’m sorry. I have dumpling breath! It’s so funny you would say, ‘I don’t want to cry here.’ I cry here all the time!”

Fans were loving the interaction on the social media platform, with one commenting: “Drew Barrymore is my childhood idol, I would absolutely sob if I met her too!” Another person added: “Drew’s been making many of us feel safe for so long… safe to be vulnerable, safe to experience things, safe in our bodies, womanhood, flaws. Love.” A third person wrote: “Drew is the best person in the world!”

Drew regularly discusses sensitive topics on her popular chat show, and recently discussed hero own personal life, including whether she was dating again. Chatting to Vanessa Hudgeons, she explained: “I got back on the dating app and got on some dates, but it felt like an effort to follow through - not that the time spent was an effort but to engage with the world and not stay home. I don't think anything is clicking."

The Never Been Kissed star made her views on marriage clear over the past few years, after divorcing exes Jeremy Thomas in 1995, Tom Green in 2002 and Will Kopelman in 2016. Despite having walked down the aisle three times, she said: "I don't feel like I can take it again," if she experiences another marriage breakdown. She is mom to two daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom she welcomed with Will.

