Trooping the Colour 2023: How to watch in the US – details for royal event revealed

It will mark King Charles' first official birthday celebrations after being crowned

Trooping the Colour is a very special event in the royal calendar. Each year, members of the royal family gather to watch a spectacular parade of hundreds of soldiers, horses and musicians as part of the monarch's official birthday celebrations.

The 2023 Trooping the Colour will be one to remember as it marks King Charles' first official birthday celebration since his coronation last month. Although the newly crowned monarch celebrates his birth date in November, the King, 74, is set to follow years of royal tradition and mark his official birthday on Saturday, June 17 with the parade taking place in London.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made their carriage debut at Trooping in 2022

Royal fans adore watching the Trooping the Colour celebrations on television as the special event often sees spectacular fashion statements and heartwarming moments between members of the royal family in addition to the pomp and ceremony of the parade.

And royal observers overseas are no less keen to see the action. So how can non-UK-based royal watchers tune into the action? Here are all the details you need.

© Chris Jackson The 2022 Trooping the Colour was part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

How to watch Trooping the Colour in the US

For fans who are not UK based, the best way to watch the Trooping of the Colour is online through a live stream on YouTube. In 2022, when Trooping the Colour took place during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, many news outlets streamed live coverage of the parade online for those around the world to enjoy.

In the UK, the coverage will air across BBC One and BBC iPlayer. If you have access to a secure VPN, then you'll be able to watch on the channel from overseas.

© Getty Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022

However, keep an eye out for US-based news channels providing their own coverage. For the platinum jubilee, Good Morning America on ABC aired their own coverage of the event, therefore fans can expect similar coverage this year.

What time is Trooping the Colour?

The Trooping of the Colour parade officially begins at the local time at 10 am and runs until just after midday GMT. This means that those watching the US can tune in from 5 am EST and 2 am PT.

After the parade ends, the royal family head back to Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF flyover, which typically occurs around 1 pm local time.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis made their carriage debut in 2022

Why does the King have two birthdays?

Since 1748, the reigning monarch has typically had two birthday celebrations when their actual birthday does not fall in the summer months. In true British style, this is so it can be properly celebrated when the weather is better. The tradition began with George II who, like King Charles III, was born in November, and he therefore decided to combine his birthday with the annual Trooping parade.

In order to properly celebrate the monarch's birthday with the Trooping ceremony and birthday parade, good weather is a must, and so the decision is taken to hold the celebration in June when sunshine is more likely. This year, it will be held on Saturday, June 17.

© Getty Princess Kate and Queen Camilla previously shared a carriage for Trooping The Colour, seen here in 2022

What will happen at Trooping the Colour?

Not only can fans look forward to seeing the parade of troops putting on a spectacular display, but they can also look forward to seeing various members of the royal family step out in full force to attend the event.

Members of His Majesty's family are expected to attend, including his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and their respective spouses, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

© Getty Meghan Markle at the 2018 Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour is always a big day for fashion. In previous years, fans have admired the wonderful outfits worn by the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Edinburgh, to name a few, as they attended celebrations held in London.

It's also an opportunity for royal fans to get a glimpse at the royal children. In 2022, Prince William and Princess Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, made their carriage debut looking adorably elegant as they made their way to the parade.

Also last year, there was the hilarious moment where cheeky Prince Louis covered his ears as the jets flew over Buckingham Palace. Another memorable moment was in 2018 when Savannah Phillips, Peter Phillip's daughter, playfully put her hand over her cousin Prince George's mouth.

