Martin Compston shares fresh comment on Line of Duty three-part miniseries

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has opened up about the show's future and the potential for a miniseries. It had been reported that the show might be coming back for a three-part special – and Martin spoke about the rumours when quizzed by Craig Doyle on This Morning.

While he didn't confirm or deny the reports, he said: "Unless you hear anything from us, I'd leave it at that. There's always rumours, and I'm delighted there's always rumours, it means people want us back and that's a lovely feeling. But you don't want people to get their hopes up so unless it comes from me, Vicky, Adrian or Jed."

WATCH: Martin Compston talks Line of Duty rumoured miniseries

He went on to say they would all like to return to the show for season seven, adding: "They're all my close friends, and I'm sure we'd all love to do one at some point but it's just getting us all together." We're crossing our fingers!

The Sun reported that the show's stars would be returning for another season, and the identity of H could continue, despite Det Sept Ian Buckells being revealed as the mysterious villain in the season six finale.

© Photo: BBC Martin has said they would all love to return to the show

Chatting on Good Morning Britain, Adrian Dunbar opened up about the show's future, saying: "The story can continue, put it that way. In terms of the story finishing, I think was a really interesting ending, that's what reality is like. It's usually one guy. It's not a Mr. Big, it's just somebody along the line who decides to discard a piece of information and not make the call… "So, in that respect, I think it was a very realistic ending but it didn't satisfy the sensational need in the public."

He also spoke about the potential for new episodes, adding: "Well, we don't really know. It's entirely down to Jed and so we're keeping our fingers crossed. Within the next few weeks or couple of months, we might hear something."

© Photo: BBC He added to wait until we heard the news from the cast

Season six's conclusion had a mixed reaction from fans, which didn't go unnoticed by the show's cast. Martin admitted he "fully understood" why some weren't completely satisfied.

After the finale aired, he said on social media: "We've truly been blown away by the reaction and love for the show, we're proud of it. Fully understand it wasn't the 'urgent exit' type ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us."

Would you like to see season 7?

Chatting on the Shrine of Duty podcast, he continued: "It's different elements this year, because we have to look at in terms of, do people want us back? You don't want to overdo it. Ten years in you start to think of legacy, and if it goes down that well it might be the perfect ending.

"But then we might go another couple of months and... what I will say is we won't do one just for the sake of doing it."

