Jane McDonald inundated with messages after sharing exciting new update

Jane McDonald has shared some exciting news with fans – and it's brilliant! The Loose Women star has joined the line-up for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 60-year-old confirmed she will be joined by her best friend Sue as she wrote: "I'm going to be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with my best friend Sue - it's going to be an absolute blast!

"We've shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show. @C4Gogglebox."

Fans of the Channel 4 show were thrilled with the latest signing, with one saying: "I'm very excited for you and Sue. Love the photos. I had a wee feeling about this one. I love Gogglebox I laugh out loud bit weird when you live on your own."

MORE: Jane McDonald's candid comments after sharing stunning swimwear images revealed

Another remarked: "Omg you just Made mine and my sons day. 'Go on' we seriously can't wait seriously excited for you and Sue! Saw you in Blackpool and Manchester last year and love gogglebox love You and Sue. X."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star was a Loose Women favourite

A third post read: "I love Gogglebox. After a tough week at work I can always be guaranteed the laugh out loud moments, even though it does challenge my pelvic floor muscles Now it will be even better with you on it. Enjoy." A fourth person added: "That’s brilliant looking forward to watching it."

The announcement comes days after Jane stepped in for Phillip Schofield at the British Soap Awards. "Thank you for all the wonderful and positive messages after last night's British Soap Awards were televised," she tweeted after the show. "It was a dream come true to host the awards, and I loved every minute! Massive thanks to Lifted Entertainment, everyone at @ITV and all the fabulous staff at @The_Lowry."

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words with exciting update

Phillip stepped down from his presenting role after he admitted to an affair with a younger male colleague whilst at This Morning. He later issued the following statement: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.