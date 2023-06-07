Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Loose Women's Jane McDonald wows in figure-hugging velvet dress as she issues heartfelt message - fans react
Jane McDonald wows in figure-hugging velvet dress as she issues heartfelt message to fans

The former Loose Women star was clearly moved by the support she received

Jane McDonald attends The British Soap Awards 2023
Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer

Jane McDonald delighted her fans when she was announced as the replacement host of the British Soap Awards, replacing Phillip Schofield.

The glamorous singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank viewers for their support after the event, which saw the long-time soap fan in her element. 

Alongside her sweet message, she posted some photos from the event, including three showing herself in the sparkly gold dress she wore as host and another in the long, dark red velvet gown she also donned during the evening. 

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

The starlet looked fabulous, with her long brunette hair styled in loose waves and dramatic smoky eye makeup. The former Loose Women panellist captioned the images: "Thank you for all the wonderful and positive messages after last night's British Soap Awards were televised.

Jane McDonald wearing a dark red dress at The British Soap Awards 2023 © Getty
Jane looked stunning in a dark red velvet dress

"It was a dream come true to host the awards, and I loved every minute! Massive thanks to Lifted Entertainment, everyone at @ITV and all the fabulous staff at @The_Lowry." 

Jane thanked fans for her support

Jane's followers were quick to share their love her presenting style and fashion sense, with one responding: "You were the ultimate professional as always, loved it". 

Jane McDonald arrives at The British Soap Awards 2023 on June 03, 2023 © Getty
Jane pulled out all the stops

Others agreed, chiming in: "You were fabulous and looked stunning you are perfect to present the British Soap Awards long may you continue," "You were fabulous Jane looked stunning, gorgeous frock, well done," and: "You looked sensational and did a fantastic job!"

Jane presenting The British Soap Awards in her gold dress© Shutterstock
The star also wowed in gold

The 60-year-old presenter looked spellbinding on the night in a figure-skimming frock featuring an asymmetrical neckline, swathes of folded fabric and a floor-grazing hemline which she teamed with a pair of strappy gold heels, dramatic gold drop earrings and sleek gold bangles. 

Jane McDonald in leopard-print© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The star was a Loose Women favourite

Jane was announced as Phillip's replacement on Thursday and penned a statement which read: "Oh my god…..everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can't wait!" 

Jane McDonald interviewed on TV© Getty
The singer has built a huge career in TV

Taking to Twitter, she added: "I'm so excited to be this year's host for The British Soap Awards!! I LOVE my soaps, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards! Tuesday, 8pm, @ITV & @ITVX." 

Jane McDonald at the BAFTAs© Getty
Jane at the BAFTAs

Phillip stepped down from his presenting role after he admitted to an affair with a younger male colleague whilst at This Morning

He later issuing the following statement: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. 

Jane posing proudly with her BAFTA award© Getty
Jane is an award-winner herself

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over."

