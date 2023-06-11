Popular Channel 4 reality show to end - details as fans devastated

Channel 4 is said to have axed its popular reality series, Naked Attraction, leaving fans devastated.

The late-night dating show sees single men and women introduced to potential love interests whose naked bodies are gradually revealed to them from the feet upwards.

© Channel 4 Naked Attraction has reportedly been scrapped

According to Mail on Sunday, the controversial programme, which has been on screens since 2016 and is hosted by Anna Richardson, has been canned in an effort to save money.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their disappointment, with one person writing: "So @Channel4 you are cancelling popular shows like #nakedattraction and threatening #lastleg. What shows are you keeping?" while another added: "I am fuming, how could they do this to Naked Attraction?"

© Channel 4 Anna Richardson hosts the show

A third person commented: "End of an era. Naked Attraction will never be forgotten."

Naked Attraction isn't the only show that has been scrapped, however. Several shows, including the celebrity reality show, Scared Of The Dark, and the documentary series, Rescue: Extreme Medics, will also be taken off-air.

© Channel 4 Scared Of The Dark has been reportedly scrapped

The late-night comedy chat show The Last Leg, which is one of Channel 4's most popular programmes, is set to have the length of its next season cut to save money.

Adam Hills, who hosts the show alongside Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, responded to the news on Twitter. Sharing a post that linked to an article reporting the news, he tweeted: "I mean, if ever there's a show that can cope with losing a few bits, it's ours."

© Channel 4 The upcoming series has been reduced

For those unfamiliar with the show, Adam has previously described it as "three guys with four legs talking about the week," due to the fact that he was born without a right foot and his co-host, Alex, had his right leg amputated when he was a baby.

The upcoming 28th season was set to return in June for a nine-week run, but instead will only be broadcast for seven weeks.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, one fan wrote: "I'd seen in the British Comedy Guide newsletter that there were going to be less episodes of The Last Leg this time - shame!"

A second viewer said they'd be "most displeased" if the show was axed.

© Channel 4 Alex Brooker, Adam Hills And Josh Widdicombe host The Last Leg

Channel 4 is also said to have scrapped the upcoming reboot of Four Weddings, a reality show that first aired in 2009 and sees brides and grooms attend each other's weddings before brutally ranking them from the venue, food and outfits.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.