Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin has huge influence over famous parents in latest video

The Live with Kelly and Mark duo are doting parents to three children

Kelly Ripa's youngest son Joaquin has proved to have quite the impact on his famous dad, Mark Consuelos!

Last week during Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale alum took to the challenge of wrestling against University of Michigan wrestler Mason Parris - which you can watch in the footage below.

Mason is the teammate of Joaquin - who is incredibly talented at wrestling too.

VIDEO: Mark Consuelos takes on a wrestling champion connected to son Joaquin

Mason was introduced on the show as "the most dominant wrestler in college," and it was safe to say he took Mark to the mat!

Mark, 52, is the same age as Mason's dad, and Kelly told him ahead of the match: "Mason, just remember, he is your father's age, so just take it easy on him."

© Photo: Getty Images Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin is a talented wrestler

After several matches, Kelly asked Mason: "On a scale of 1 to ten, how much fight is Mark putting up?" He replied: "He's trying his best," before slamming him into the ground on his back.

Reassuring his wife, Mark mouthed: "I'm okay!" The actor then ended up picking up Kelly on the wrestling ring - much to the delight of the studio audience.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at home in NYC with their three children

After the footage was shared on social media, many fans had their say. "This was hysterical, I had tears in my eyes laughing, thanks for being such a good sport," one wrote, while another shared: "Loved the reaction of Kelly watching you get 'rag dolled' and you picking Kelly up at the end was the cutest." A third added: "This was the best segment of the show today, I just hope you didn't get hurt at all".

Kelly and Mark are big supporters of the University of Michigan wrestling team and often go to watch their matches when they go and visit son Joaquin.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her three children

The 20-year-old enrolled at the University of Michigan in 2021, and Kelly and Mark recently opened up the bittersweet change while chatting to People.

"It was deep, it was like a loss," Mark told the publication. Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with son Joaquin in Michigan

"The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all." Joaquin is thriving at his new college, where as well as being part of the wrestling team, he is also studying drama.

During their chat with People, Mark indicated why it wasn't Joaquin appearing on Live, but instead, his friend. Mark also told People that out of all their children, Joaquin is "a little reserved" and when it comes to watching his famous parents on Live, he likely wouldn't.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly and Mark with their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

"Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that," he explained.

The couple are also parents to 25-year-old Michael, who is an aspiring actor living in Bushwick, and 21-year-old daughter Lola, who is in her final year at NYU, and currently living back at home.

