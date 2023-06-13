Love Island: Zachariah Noble's famous sister calls him out for behaviour on show

Love Island has been very juicy so far! The most recent episodes have focused on the fallout between Zachariah and Catherine and fellow couple Molly and Mitchel after Zachariah went on for a kiss with Molly during a challenge.

But the real fireworks came when Zachariah was confronted by Catherine who was, understandably, upset with his behaviour. The 25-year-old personal trainer told Catherine that he wasn't going to apologise, before stating: "Selfishly, I was thinking of myself." Ouch.

Viewers at home were quick to head to social media to react to the awkward moment, but it doesn't stop there. Zachariah's sister, TV star and BBC Radio Xtra DJ, Snoochie Shy, took to Twitter to share her thoughts too.

Keeping it simple, the former I'm a Celebrity contestant tweeted: "Bruh?????!!!! Absolutely not," along with a gif demonstrating her frustration.

The tweet from Snoochie, whose real name is Cheyenne Davide, sparked a big response. The official Tinder account replied saying: "On behalf of the UK chat to your brother please," which prompted her to reply back: "He's in a villa with no phone x."

Plenty more fans responded agreeing with Snoochie. One person joked: "You might want to log out tonight sis," as a second wrote: "Snoochie come and collect your brother pls because he's acting like a whole fool."

A third tweeted: "SNOOCHIE USE UR SIBLING TELEPATHY AND KNOCK HIM BACK TO REALITY #LoveIsland." While a fourth commented: "Snoochie pls get him when he gets to Heathrow next week pls."

© ITV Molly and Zachariah will share a smooch on Love Island on Tuesday

As Zachariah headed into the villa, fans were baffled but delighted when Snoochie shared her support for her sibling. The radio DJ surprised viewers when she tweeted a series of images of her and Zachariah wishing her "baby bro" the best of luck. The star wrote: "WELL HERE WE GO MY BABY BRO IS IN THE LOVE ISLAND VILLA!!! GO ZACHARIAH."

One image showed the pair posing together at a party in recent times, while a second saw the pair on holiday lying on a huge lilo in a swimming pool. Two more photos were from their childhood. One saw Snoochie holding a baby Zachariah on her lap, while the other childhood photo showed Zachariah in a pram with Snoochie sitting alongside him.

Catherine was understandably upset with Zachariah on Love Island

Meanwhile, although Zachariah and Molly seemed to be keen to carry on getting to know one another, two bombshells, Charlotte and Leah, caused a stir when they entered and chose three boys to take on a date. Zachariah was chosen by both girls and Molly could be seen watching eagerly from the terrace.

In a preview for Tuesday's episode, however, it seems Zachariah is still set on Molly. After the pair went to the terrace together, Molly said: "Watching was difficult," to which he replied: "I think over these last few days, I’ve genuinely enjoyed this. I’m glad I’ve got you up here, this is nice."