BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt caught off-guard by co-star Naga Munchetty in on-air blunder

BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt was caught off-guard during Thursday's episode of the show when he was captured reading a newspaper during an interview with a guest.

Charlie was keeping up to date with the day's newspaper headlines while his co-host Naga Munchetty was interviewing barrister Victoria Butler-Cole, who appeared on the programme to discuss the problems families with disabled children are experiencing with child trust funds.

© BBC Barrister Victoria Butler-Cole was a guest on Thursday's show

During the interview, the camera was fixed on a split shot of Naga and Victoria, but in a technical blunder cut to both Naga and Charlie on the sofa.

Attempting to alert her co-star that he was on camera, Naga nudged him with her leg. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Naga nudges Charlie after he's caught reading a newspaper

The camera quickly cut back to Victoria, who was giving her expert advice on the way the law works for people who can't make their own decisions.

Viewers of the show picked up on the blunder and couldn't help but see the funny side. One person wrote: "Not so sneaky kick Naga [laughing face emoji]," while another added: "Charlie getting booted by Naga for reading the paper."

© BBC Charlie was caught reading the paper

A third person tweeted: "Good stealth kick from Naga on Charlie here @BBCBreakfast having some camera issues today!" while another wrote: "Haha Naga kicking Charlie on #BBCBreakfast to distract him."

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst inundated with support as she shares rare family photos

MORE: Everything Naga Munchetty has said about her rarely-seen husband James Haggar

Naga and Charlie aren't the only BBC Breakfast hosts to be caught off-guard by the camera in recent weeks. Last month, Sally Nugent was captured gesturing to her colleague as the cameras went live in the studio.

© BBC Naga gave Charlie a nudge

The 51-year-old was seen pointing at her colleague sitting on the sofa as she spoke to them, but she very quickly regained her composure and dropped her hand before introducing the day's show.

Sally hosts the programme alongside Jon Kay from Monday to Wednesday each week, before handing over to Naga and Charlie, who present from Thursday to Saturday.

The moment Sally was seen chatting while the cameras rolled

Hosting the current affairs show requires an early start for all the presenters and Naga has previously shared an insight into her morning routine.

Revealing that her alarm clock is set for 3.45am on the days that she's on the show, the journalist told The Independent earlier this year: "I don't actually need more than about five hours of sleep on the trot," adding that she sometimes treats herself to a nap in the afternoon.

© Getty Images Naga and Charlie host the show from Thursday to Saturday

"I've timed my routine to 16 minutes," she explained. "Everything is laid out: face moisturiser, hair wax, body moisturiser, deodorant – it’s all in the same order every single time."

Sally also sets her alarm for 3.45am, telling The Sunday Times: "I don't have a loud, scary [alarm] that gives you a coronary.

"I use a light box that gently wakes me. I have a back-up phone alarm set every five minutes from 3.50am."