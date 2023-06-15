Escape to the Chateau stars reflect on 'humbling couple of days' following Channel 4 investigation

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are reflecting on a "humbling couple of days," following their terminated relationship with Channel 4. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the couple gave fans an update on life at their home – The Château de la Motte-Husson in France.

Sharing a photo from their latest Meet & Greet – which was postponed from last year – the Strawbridges appeared in good spirits at the event. Prior to their latest post, Angel and Dick had addressed the media attention surrounding their terminated relationship with Channel 4 on Instagram.

Turning their attention away from the recent fallout, Angel and Dick have clearly been busy. Penning a heartfelt caption about their Meet & Greet with fans, the duo wrote: "It's been a humbling couple of days here for us and our team. 1,000 Chateau hugs…1,000 cakes, lots of bubbly in tea cups, plenty of smiles, and two wedding proposals took place at our biggest event ever.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge give 360° tour of salon transformation at Château de la Motte-Husson

"From invite to execution it took 15 months, but our postponed Meet & Greet from last year's theatre tour finally took place. Watch to see some of the chaos and magic unfold…click the Filmed By The Strawbridges link in our bio."

They added: "We can't thank everyone enough for coming all the way to see us, it was incredible and will be talked about for many years to come!"

© Channel 4 The Strawbridge family standing outside the Château de la Motte-Husson

Sparking a sweet reaction from fans, many were quick to reply. "My husband and I attended yesterday. It was a fantastic day. Angel, Dick and the whole team went above and beyond to make it a wonderful experience. Thank you," wrote one.

"It was a truly memorable experience! Thanks again for making us feel so welcome!" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Just watched your video and loved it. What an event! All the best."

© Rex It was recently announced that Channel 4 had cut ties with Angel and Dick

The last few months have certainly been eventful for the Strawbridge family. Back in In May, it was confirmed that Channel 4 had officially cut ties with Dick and Angel. According to Deadline, the decision was made following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the show. It was reported that concerns were initially raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise.

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick had allegedly been feuding with producers

It continued to say that the couple had been clashing with producers, with an independent HR professional conducting an investigation which included interviewing producers and crew members.

In an official statement, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future." Two Rivers released their own statement that read: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment."

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock In May, a recording of Angel using offensive language to a crew member was leaked to the media

By late May, Angel was involved in another headline-hitting story after an audio recording where Angel can be heard using offensive language to a crew member was leaked to the media. The Strawbridges responded by releasing a statement on Instagram. "It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude Escape To The Chateau," the couple explained.

"We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It's not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

© Channel 4 The couple spoke about the sitation in a statement

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

"The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support."