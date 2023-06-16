Thursday night's episode of Love Island left viewers at home saying the same thing about Mehdi Edno when an argument kicked off between him and Whitney Adebayo – who he is coupled up with.

The tension between the couple began immediately after Whitney, Catherine Agbaje and Jess Harding shared some words in the kitchen about Jess labelling Molly two-faced in a whispered exchange with Mitchel during the game.

Jess walked off and started crying, but Catherine and Whitney followed and consoled her, explaining they simply thought the whispering should stop. However, Mehdi, witnessing from afar, took the exchange between the girls as Whitney making Jess cry.

Whitney rightly stood her ground and explained it was simply a conversation between the girls, but Mehdi stated furiously that he didn't want to be involved with someone "involved in drama."

Fans at home were taken aback by Mehdi's "overreaction", and one person summed it up: "Mehdi saying he doesn't want to be involved in unnecessary drama? That he actively involved himself in? BYE #loveIsland."

A second wrote in defense of Whitney on Twitter: "Mehdi needs to watch his tone with Whitney #LoveIsland." A third said: "Nah Mehdi is actually Mad! 'If I find out you or Cathrine made Jess cry I will-' you will what??? What??? WHAT WILL YOU DO!?? #LoveIsland."

A fourth, meanwhile, joked they wanted to see Mehdi make an exit from the show: "Get Mehdi on the next Eurostar to France. #loveIsland."

Later in the episode, the couple sat down together again with Mehdi apologising to Whitney for "getting the wrong end of the stick." Whitney pushed him further to explain exactly why he was apologising, and she was clearly still upset that Mehdi had jumped to the wrong conclusion after seeing the girls' exchange.

Meanwhile, towards the end of the episode, Jess received a text and went on a dinner date with new bombshell, Scott Van Der Sluis. The two got off to a good start with Scott complementing on Jess' outfit. The pair even joked that Jess would be the perfect "WAG" match for footballer Scott.

Scott is a 22-year-old footballer who hails from Connah's Quay in North Wales. In his entrance interview for Love Island, the goalkeeper said: "Football is all I've ever done, all I've ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change in life."

Speaking about what he'd bring to the show, he continued: "Energy. I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks!"

Scott also opened up to ITV about why he thinks he's still single: "I've been single through my own choice," he explained. "As well as circumstances. I've moved around a lot with football and I've been based in Dublin playing football for over a year. I've been single for three and a half years so it's been a while so, I'm ready and open to anything!"