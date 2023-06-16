Former Love Island contestant to return to the show as bombshell

Step aside, Adam Collard! According to reports, there s a whole new former Love Island contestant who is set to enter the villa for a second time, and this time it’s the girls’ turn!

According to the Mail Online, 2016 contestant Kady McDermott will be returning to the villa of love to see if she can make a connection as a bombshell. The former islander, who is now 27, previously finished in third place alongside her ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas.

Since appearing on the show, Kady has dated celebs including TOWIE’s Myles Barnett and Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash since splitting up with Scott one year after their time in the villa. As such, she is single and ready to mingle, and we can’t wait to see her stir things up in the villa!

Kady McDermott starred on Love Island in 2016

A TV source told the publication that producers are hoping the star can recreate the magical television she made back in 2016 - and that Kady is now older and wiser when it comes to dating. Adam Collard was the first former islander to return to the show, where he struck up a relationship with Paige Thorne.

Speaking about why the pair split up after the show, Paige told Cosmopolitan that she wanted to overlooked leaked photos of him with other girls on a night out before Adam went on holiday to Bali. She explained: "It got to maybe the third day and he started being really shady on text. He wasn't texting me back. He would leave me on ‘read’ for the entire day.

© Instagram Kady McDermott is reportedly joining Love Island

"My own boyfriend literally ghosted me. So I said, ‘When you’ve got five minutes, I’d really appreciate a phone call.’ He was like, ‘We do need a phone call, but I’ve got a party to go to and I wanna be in the right frame of mind for it.’ From then, I was just like, ‘We’re done. This is beyond a joke now.’"

Paige opened up about her experience with Adam

She added: "We didn’t even get into an argument. I deleted my pictures and didn’t hear from him at all. That was it. There was no, ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘Let’s talk about it.’ There was nothing at all. And then obviously the NTAs came up and we ended up being on the red carpet at the same time… Literally five minutes before walking down the red carpet, I was shown a video of him kissing a girl in Bali. I was crying in the car before walking down the red carpet."

Adam also spoke about the relationship, telling the MailOnline: "The thing with Love Island is I'm the only one who is willing to admit it, I would completely choose the right person to stay on the show. That’s why I got back on the show in my eyes, they realised I didn't care about anything."