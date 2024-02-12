Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell 'so proud' of family member's adorable TV debut

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are celebrating a major milestone! Gathering friends and family for Superbowl Sunday, the A-list couple roared with applause as they watched their labrador, Roy, make his official TV debut.

The three-year-old pup, whom Goldie and Kurt adopted in 2020, totally stole the show while appearing in a new Budweiser commercial. Posting a video of Roy's adorable debut, Goldie captioned it: "Don't get me wrong I love watching football but tonight was all about watching our dog Roy Hawn Russell star in his first Superbowl commercial for @budweiserusa!!!"

Nailing his role, Roy was immediately congratulated by his family with endless belly rubs and cuddles – what a good boy!

Goldie's daughter, actress Kate Hudson, joined in on the fun, too. Sharing a clip of the family's reaction to Roy's commercial, she wrote: "There's a lot of thespians in this family but tonight there was only one star #roy #hollywoodroyalty #kingofbudweiser #yellowlab #superbowl."

In a hilarious moment, Kurt could be heard telling Roy: "You just were in front of more people than any actor in this family has ever been in front of at one time! Good boy Roy."

Goldie and Kurt – who started dating in 1983 – share five dogs, with Roy being their latest addition. It was in January 2021, that Goldie first revealed his arrival on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the labrador pup, she penned: "Look what Santa rescued for me. Introducing Roy Hawn Russell."

© Getty Goldie and Kurt welcomed Roy in December 2020

Fans were delighted by the name, with many believing that it was a reference to the couple's hit comedy, Overboard (1987).

As many will remember, Roy is the name Goldie's character, Joanna, guessed her 'son' is called after she is quizzed by her onscreen 'husband' – and real-life partner, Kurt, who played Dean. The film follows Joanna after she loses her memory, prompting carpenter Dean to trick her into believing that she is his wife, Annie, and the mother of his four sons.

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares rare personal message following special family news: 'Out of my mind happy'

READ: Goldie Hawn looks phenomenal in sequins during starry night out in LA

One of Hollywood's longest-standing couples, Goldie and Kurt have been together for over 40 years, and while they've built the most beautiful blended family, they're not interested in marriage.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Goldie and Kurt have been together for over 40 years

Back in July, the actress, 78, told CNN anchor Chris Wallace: "I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here. I mean, you know, relationships are hard. They're not always easy. There's all kinds of hurdles that we go through.

"There's things that we believe, in things that we don't believe in. We agree on. So I think you know ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important. So you can hold on to yourself, and you're going to actually have that feeling."