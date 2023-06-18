Goldie Hawn's rarely-seen grandchildren gather around Kurt Russell in poignant new photo

Goldie Hawn's family are incredibly close and her long-term partner Kurt Russell is a huge father figure to her oldest two children, Oliver and Kate Hudson.

And Kate made sure her stepfather knew just how important he was not only to her, but his grandchildren too, as she shared a never-before-seen photo to mark Father's Day on Sunday.

The Music actress took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of Kurt on his birthday back in March, as his grandchildren, including Kate's daughter Rani, three, and son Bingham, 11, Oliver Hudson's children Wilder, 15, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, nine, gathered around him.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's seven grandchildren

Oliver was also in the photo, which also featured a green birthday cake - paying tribute to Kurt's birthday, which falls on St Patrick's Day.

"Oh how we love you Pa! The happiest Father’s Day to one amazing man! I love you!" Kate wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a lovely family photo!" while another wrote: "This is everything." A third added: "What a beautiful photo."

Kurt Russell was surrounded by his family in a poignant photo to mark Father's Day

Both Kate and Oliver - who are the older siblings of Wyatt Russell - are incredibly open about their strong relationship with their 'Pa' - who they consider their father figure.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's toddler grandson melts hearts during day out with family

MORE: Goldie Hawn's rare insight into Kurt Russell relationship sparks reaction from daughter Kate Hudson

They have a complicated relationship with their biological father, Bill Hudson, and haven't shied away from talking in public about their estranged relationship with Bill.

© Getty Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are devoted to their family

Back in 2015, Oliver infamously shared a photo on Father's Day of him and his sister with Bill, which he captioned: "Happy abandonment day."

MORE: Kate Hudson recalls brother Oliver's intense reaction after embarrassing moment with mom Goldie Hawn

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson stun in swimsuits during family vacation

More recently in 2021, Kate spoke about their father on her and Oliver's podcast, Sibling Revelry. Speaking with her brother as the two spoke about different family dynamics, she admitted: "You know what I've been thinking about lately? Dad. I've been thinking a lot about Dad."

© Getty Images Kate and Kurt have a very close bond

She explained: "I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with." "We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships, and we're sitting here like, 'We've got the best family, we're so great,' and yet we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four," she said.

MORE: Goldie Hawn gushes over son Oliver Hudson and granddaughter in rare photo

READ: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren steal the show in adorable family vacation photo

Kate further detailed that as everyone got older, she felt more inclined to reconnect with them, saying: "It would be nice to connect a little bit – especially with my sisters."

Kate Hudson calls Kurt 'Pa'

"So I've been thinking a lot about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit," she reflected.

READ: Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure

MORE: Goldie Hawn looks stylish in flirty mini dress in loved-up vacation photos with Kurt Russell

Kate's mom has been with Kurt since 1983 and is often asked about marriage and had the perfect response while appearing on ITV's Loose Women back in 2015.

© Photo: Instagram Goldie Hawn with long-term partner Kurt Russell

The Overboard actress explained: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

MORE: Goldie Hawn stuns in black swimsuit on beach vacation with Kurt Russell

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.