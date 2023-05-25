Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's rarely-seen toddler grandson melts hearts during day out with famous family

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell share son Wyatt Russell, 36, who is the father of the couple's youngest grandchild, Buddy.

Buddy was born at the end of 2020 and his protective parents are keeping him out of the spotlight. However, this week, Wyatt's wife, Meredith Hagner, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of Buddy enjoying his first ever hot chocolate.

The actress, 35, admitted that the bar had been set high, as the coffee shop they had visited had gone all out for her son, creating a teddy bear face shape with milk at the top of the cup.

Buddy - while his face was not in shot - could be seen reaching out to the sweet treat, no doubt excited to try it.

Wyatt and Meredith are raising Buddy in LA, close to Wyatt's famous parents and his siblings, Oliver Hudson, and Kate Hudson. The Hudson-Hawn family are incredibly close, and all three of Goldie's children have followed in her footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Goldie Hawn's grandson Buddy enjoyed his first hot chocolate during a family outing

While Goldie's older grandchildren have all been pictured on multiple occasions on social media and at red carpet events, Wyatt and Meredith - who welcomed Buddy during lockdown - have chosen not to do this.

Meredith did treat fans to some candid pictures of their son to mark Mother's Day in May though - as she paid tribute to her little boy and gushed about motherhood.

Goldie Hawn's youngest grandson is kept out of the spotlight

She chose to share a photo of her son holding onto her hands while sitting in a sling. The joyful photo was accompanied by a heartfelt message about motherhood, which saw Meredith's famous sister-in-law Kate, among others, respond with sweet messages.

It read: "Being his mom is the greatest gift of my life and upon becoming “mom”, I made sense to myself. I think of all the women in the painful process of trying for a baby, and those in the painful confusing process of 'do i/don’t I'. I love moms.

Goldie Hawn's youngest son Buddy was pictured with his mom Meredith Hagner for Mother's Day

"I love my mom. I love my mother in law, so inspired by the strength of mothers and the many different ways there are to be one. There is no one right way. Support other moms, bring them food, tell them they are doing a good job. This is a little something I found I wrote in my journal a year or so ago in the transition to motherhood. I’m addicted to the home that is you. The sticky fingered, early morninged, sound machined, screaming, piercing, bed headed, squealing, same nosed from mine,giggling bliss that is the time of you.

"I know it is a ticking clock. I memorize your little fingers in my hand, your dirty nails. You kissed me so hard it made my lip bleed, but we laughed. Over and over. Bite, laugh, bite, laugh, And that is it, summed up.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are doting grandparents

"Being bitten till you bleed, but the bliss of the sting of it. My bright sunshine boy. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Meanwhile, Wyatt has previously opened up about fatherhood in previous interviews, and it sounds like they are loving every moment of parenthood.

"It's everything everyone says it is. The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids," the actor told Good Morning America.

© Photo: Getty Images Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell with their son Wyatt

Wyatt and Meredith started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

Meredith shared the moment on Instagram: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself having just jumped into Wyatt's arms as their pet dogs jumped around their feet excitedly. "It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

