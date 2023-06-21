Al Roker leaves Today co-hosts utterly astounded with revelation which raises questions – watch

The Today Show weatherman has his ways, and his co-hosts don't know

Al Roker lives many lives outside of the walls of NBC's Today Show, as a father, husband, food connoisseur, and apparently also a movie lover.

The NBC weatherman, 68, was part of the Pop Start discussion with his co-hosts on the morning show, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, and Sheinelle Jones.

However, when discussing Harrison Ford's "upcoming" final Indiana Jones movie, Al shared a bit of inside intel that left his co-stars scratching their heads as they posed the question: "How do you do it?" Watch the hilarious moment in the clip below:

WATCH: Al Roker's revelation leaves co-stars astounded

Apart from getting around to the latest releases (before anyone else), Al is back on Today full time after taking some time off to heal following a knee replacement surgery.

MORE: Al Roker makes remarkable move on Today – see co-host's reaction

While on the show last week, the meteorologist got emotional talking about the time he was hospitalized for blood clots in his legs and lungs which left his wife Deborah Roberts saying that Al had been "a very, very sick man."

© Getty Images Al with his costar Hoda Kotb in June 2023

"It's not lost on us that this is a major, major thing for Al to be here," she revealed in November 2022, also referring to her husband's returned good health as a "miracle."

Al's comments on Friday's show about his health scare came during the hosts' annual father's day segments when the Today dads (Al, Carson, Craig Melvin, and Willie Geist) got together to talk about all things dad related.

© Getty Images The main hosts of NBC's Today Show

Looking back on how his hospitalization had affected him as a father, Al said: "It was the first time that I had this vulnerability about me… you want to be that strength that they need.

MORE: Al Roker left shocked live on-air as Today co-hosts rally around following announcement – watch

"And when you're in a hospital bed and can barely get up, there's this part of you that doesn't want them to see you like that."

© Instagram Deborah spoke of supporting her husband through his health challenges

When Carson asked him about that feeling now that he was fully healed, the beloved TV personality revealed another emotional fact which was affecting him as a father at the moment.

MORE: Today star Al Roker goes on the road for very special reason

"Something I've been dealing with is that I'm going to be 69 this year, and my dad was 69 when he died," he said, continuing: "So it's a weird feeling. It's like, am I going to beat the over-under."

© Getty Images The dads of Today got together for a Father's Day special

Craig then asked Al if "almost losing [him]" had helped his children develop more of a sense of appreciation for him, Al replied honestly: "I don't know." Carson did bring a bit of humor to the emotional moment by adding: "I guess we'll find out this Father's Day."

MORE: Today's Al Roker marks special celebration with pregnant daughter Courtney following latest health concern

Sure enough, on Father's Day this Sunday, he took to social media with a sweet clip featuring his three children, Courtney, 36, Leila, 24, and Nick, 20.

He sweetly wrote: "After all I've been through the last 6 months, I cherish being here for this #fathersday Happy Father's Day to all the Dads and the men who are like Dads to so many."