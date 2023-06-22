Holly Willoughby made a controversial bedroom confession while presenting ITV's This Morning on Thursday. The TV star, who was appearing alongside Dermot O'Leary for the episode, was discussing a story in the news about whether television habits cause rows between couples when she shared that she and her husband of 16 years Dan have a television in their bedroom.

Not only does the couple have a TV in the bedroom, but Holly also admitted it can sometimes cause a tiff between them. Reading from her notes, the This Morning host explained further: "Talking during programmes and falling asleep are the top arguments [for couples]."

WATCH: Holly receives apology from Dermot O'Leary on air

The 42-year-old continued: "Because I go to bed earlier, Dan will be watching the football. The thing about football is that green grass is very bright, and it fills the room as I'm trying to close my eyes, so that's the only time that I get a bit..." before making a frustrated gesture.

The broadcaster lives at a stunning home in London with her husband Dan and their three children: Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven. Dan and Holly wed in 2007 and have been the picture of marital bliss ever since.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's must-see denim mini dress is going to fly off the shelves

MORE: Holly Willoughby cosies up to This Morning co-host Craig Doyle after Phillip Schofield drama

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dermot O'Leary and Holly Willoughby on 'This Morning'

Holly, who owns her own lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, has previously revealed to fans that her home is what she's most proud of, and we can see why! The mother-of-three has occasionally given her followers on social media small glimpses of the beautiful property in London, and recently she even shared her seriously impressive outdoor kitchen – perfect for al fresco dining in the summer months.

Celebrating Father's Day last weekend, Holly posted a photo to her Instagram to pay tribute to her dad, writing: "Dad… We all love you so much… so lucky to have you… Happy Father’s Day."

© Instagram Holly Willoughby shared a snap of her dad Brian in honour of Father's Day

Holly's dad could be seen sitting in his daughter's garden at the table as he petted Holly's dog, Bailey, and their family cat, Bluebell. In the background, Holly's enviable outdoor kitchen complete with blue doors, a pizza oven and a Belfast sink with a gold tap could be seen and plenty of her fans picked up on the swish garden feature.

One person wrote: "You have an outdoor kitchen? It looks amazing, however in bad weather with those lovely cupboards how does it not get ruined?" A second fan asked: "WOW is that an outdoor kitchen?" A third added: "It would be so nice to see more of your home."

© Karwai Tang Holly Willoughby lives in London with her husband and three children

Meanwhile, Holly has been hosting This Morning regularly alongside Dermot O'Leary following Phillip Schofield's departure from the ITV programme after 20 years.