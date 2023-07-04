Chrishell Stause and Selling Sunset costars have a sexy rodeo party

Chrishell Stause transformed her Los Angeles home into a cowboy's haven for a memorable rodeo-themed party this weekend. The Selling Sunset star dazzled her Instagram followers with a series of images capturing the spirited celebration.

The party offered all the trappings of an authentic rodeo event, featuring a mechanical bull, a delectable barbecue, and a vibrant atmosphere filled with dancing, drinks, and distinguished guests.

The event's glamorous host posted a carousel of photos from the fun-filled night, captioning it with the words, "Howdy Y’all! Lord knows I love a theme party! Had the absolute BEST TIME!!! Line Dancing, Bull Riding, & BBQ."

The photos also included her partner, G Flip, who added to the merriment by commenting, "Most gorgeous cowgirl I ever did see."

The 41-year-old real estate broker and television personality perfectly embodied the rodeo theme with her outfit, consisting of denim hot pants, black leather chaps, a striking silver cowboy hat, and a red snakeskin-patterned crop top.

Fellow guests and co-stars of Selling Sunset, including Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, and the Oppenheim brothers, also embraced the Western aesthetic, donning cowboy hats and boots.

In a humorous follow-up on Instagram, the actress posted a video of her kitchen strewn with red Solo cups, bottles, and cans, jokingly remarking: "We had fun guys."

Another video showcased the 'aftermath' of the lively party, revealing a hay-strewn backyard and a deflated bouncy castle, previously housing the mechanical bull.

Guests enjoyed a bespoke drinks menu, keeping in line with the rodeo theme. The two offerings were the "Rodeo Clown," a tantalizing mix of vodka, soda, and a touch of Mountain Dew energy drink, and the "Reverse Cowgirl," a refreshing Skinny Margarita.

The occasion for the party remains a mystery, but Chrishell and G Flip have had many reasons to celebrate recently. On May 10, they publicly announced their Las Vegas wedding, held at the end of G Flip's Be Your Man music video.

However, according to reports no legal records of their marriage exist in the Clark County, Nevada, Recorder's Office,

Addressing the ambiguity surrounding their marital status during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, Chrishell remarked: "Honestly, I think everyone is acting like it's a big deal. They're like, 'Gotcha.' But in truth, we knew that if we did it, we'd also hear comments like, 'Oh, G wants a green card.' But G already has a passport, a visa."

The reality star continued, emphasizing the couple's commitment to living their lives on their terms, regardless of public opinion.

She passionately stated: "We're going to face criticism no matter what we do, so we've decided to always do what we want. I'm not here to prove how serious or meaningful this was. If you don't believe it, I don't care and that's the best part. I don't need your approval."

In a testament to their dedication, the couple revealed they had their wedding vows tattooed on their bodies, although they opted not to share the details. Opening up about their 'secret' ceremony, Chrishell expressed to ET: "It was nice to keep things private so that we could truly enjoy it. Now, it's exciting to relive the whole experience since we're ready to share. It's quite wonderful."