He's one of the most famous faces in Hollywood – so when Idris Elba is billed as a leading actor in a brand new show, you know it's going to get attention. And fans are loving his turn as Sam Nelson in Apple TV+'s gripping fresh series Hijack.

As the title suggests, the series sees Sam try to talk down some plane hijackers after they take over a flight heading to London from Dubai.

Idris has received high praise for doing what he does best – putting on a brilliant performance in a tough-guy style action-packed role. But away from his success on the big and small screen, how much do you know about the actor and DJ's personal life?

Find out more about the heartthrob's love life history from his past relationships to his current marriage below…

© ISABEL INFANTES Idris married Sabrina Dhowe in 2018

Idris Elba's first wife

Idris' first wife was Hanne 'Kim' Nørgaard who he married in 1999. The details of their marriage and how they met aren't public knowledge, but they later divorced in 2003. Although the couple's romance didn't last, the pair continue to co-parent their daughter, Isan, who they welcomed in 2002.

© Michael Loccisano Idris with his daughter Isan

Idris Elba's second wife

Following his marriage to Hanne, Idris would go on to marry his second wife Sonya Hamlin. According to the Daily Mail, the couple met via a mutual friend in 2006. After a whirlwind romance, the couple got hitched in Las Vegas very quickly into their relationship, but the marriage would only last four months.

Who else has Idris Elba dated?

In addition to his two previous marriages, the former Sexiest Man Alive has been involved with other love interests. Following his split from his first wife, Idris began a relationship with Desiree Newberry but this was not to last.

After his second divorce, Idris started dating Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star, K Michelle, in 2013 after reportedly meeting at the Soul Train Awards.

© Erika Goldring K Michelle previously said she dated Idris Elba

Although the romance was short-lived, K. Michelle later opened up about her time with The Wire actor. She told Essence magazine in 2018: "He was so charming. He said I would be taken care of, I would be fine but he would never commit to one woman."

Soon after, the actor then began dating Naiyana Garth and the couple made many public appearances together. In 2014, Naiyana welcomed their son, Winston, who they named after Idris' father. By early 2016, however, reports began circulating that they had called time on their relationship.

© Karwai Tang Idris Elba and Naiyana Garth share a son

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowe

Nowadays, Idris is happily married to his wife Sabrina Dhowe Elba. The Luther actor met the Canadian model and former Miss Vancouver in a bar in 2017 and hit if off straight away. Although Idris famously claimed he'd "never marry again" it seems the DJ couldn't resist getting down on one knee to ask Sabrina to be his wife.

Gushing about his fiancé in his PEOPLE cover story in 2018 – when he was named the Sexiest Man Alive – the actor said: "She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think."

© Dave Kotinsky Idris and Sabrina met in 2017

The pair married in a lavish ceremony in Morocco in 2019 surrounded by 150 of their family and friends. At the time, they shared their wedding in Vogue and Idris said: "You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But, Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."