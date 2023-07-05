Death in Paradise season 13 set to welcome Oscar-winning star – get the details

Death in Paradise season 13 is currently filming, and it looks like a very exciting guest star will be joining the show! Although the show has yet to officially announce their line-up of guest stars for the upcoming season, which usually airs in January, it is always a good idea to check where people are vacationing…

Oscar-winning actress Hayley Mills recently revealed that she had enjoyed a trip to Guadeloupe, where Death in Paradise is famously filmed, after sharing a gorgeous beach snap. She captioned: "Talk about a room with a view! Landed in Guadeloupe last night and look what I woke up to! #deathinparadise #roomwithaview."

She then shared a snap with Ralf Little – if we needed any more convincing that she would be starring on the show! She wrote: "In Paradise with @ralf.little who is very nice and an ex footballer!"

Fans were delighted to see that Hayley would be starring on the show, with one person writing: "Are you going to be on it? This is fantastic news," while another person added: "Oh my gosh! I could not like this more!!! I’m so excited you’re going to be on the show. This south Texas girl is super excited." A third person wrote: "Ahh looking forward to this Death in Paradise episode so much."

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise

Hayley, 77, is an actress who starred in the original Parent Trap as Susan and Sharon, as well as Whistle Down the Wind, Tiger Bay and Pollyanna. The star earned the Academy Juvenile Award for her role in Pollyanna. She was the last star to win the special accolade, and it was disbanded after Patty Duke, 16, won Best Supporting Actress for starring in The Miracle Worker. From then, child actors were included in the same categories as adults.

© BBC Hayley Mills posted with Ralf Little for Death in Paradise

Hayley recently chatted about her career, telling Time and Leisure: "I think being given a part in anything is a gift. Investigating another human being, you are becoming another person for a while and leading a different life. I always loved that as a child. Acting is playing games; it is an extension of our childhoods. I love acting!"

Ralf has touched on what fans can expect from season 13 in an Instagram Q&A, explaining: "Obviously I can't give you any spoilers and tell you what's going on but everyone wants Neville to have a successful girlfriend, especially me, so fingers crossed it works out for him in season 13."

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little and Shantol Jackson play DI Neville and Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

The star also opened up about his favourite thing to do on the show, saying: "I enjoy stunts! I’m always trying to persuade people to let me do my own stunts and they never do, because insurance is a pain… Because I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie, I love to do it."