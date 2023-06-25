Death in Paradise star Ralf Little makes rare comment about famous fiancée

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is currently filming the show's 13 season in Guadeloupe and while the star has made no secret of his love for the islands, there are some things he misses back home.

In a new question-and-answer session with fans on Instagram, the actor revealed that he misses his other half, Lindsey Ferrentino.

When asked by a fan if he misses home while filming for the drama, which usually takes place over six months, Ralf responded: "I mean yes and no. I miss my dogs but the dogs are in America, so I miss the dogs and I miss my other half. But people come to visit for a start and secondly, I'm so busy and I've built a life here.

"Also, when you're missing home, that helps," he said, pointing at the stunning ocean view behind him.

© Photo: Instagram Ralf with his fiancée Lindsey

"I'm the kind of person that's very present wherever I am. So, I'm here, this is what I'm doing and I'm lucky enough to really enjoy what I do. So, yes and no," he added.

Ralf loves giving fans new insights into the show during his Q&A sessions, and even teased a potential romance for his character DI Neville Parker in the upcoming season.

"Obviously I can't give you any spoilers and tell you what's going on but everyone wants Neville to have a successful girlfriend, especially me, so fingers crossed it works out for him in season 13," the 43-year-old explained.

© Photo: BBC Ralf's character has been unlucky in love

He also addressed the potential for expanding the Death in Paradise universe and creating more spin-off seasons following the success of the UK-based series, Beyond Paradise.

When asked by a viewer if he'd travel down to Devon for a crossover episode with Beyond Paradise, the actor said: "Yeah, totally. I'm quite loving the fact, now that there is Beyond Paradise, there's a bit of a joke amongst us that like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that there is a Death in Paradise Cinematic Universe."

© Craig Hardie Sally Bretton and Kris Marshall star in Beyond Paradise

He went on to add: "So who knows? Maybe [there will be] more. Maybe there's going to be Death in the States or Death in the Maldives would be quite nice."

Who is Ralf Little's fiancée?

Neville is engaged to American playwright and screenwriter Lindsey, who is the daughter of comedian and magician, John Ferrentino.

© Photo: Getty Images Ralf popped the question in 2018

Lindsey, who hails from Florida, met Ralf when he starred in the London run of her play, Ugly Lies the Bone.

Ralf popped the question back in 2018 but the couple have put their wedding plans on hold for the past few years.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple met when Ralf was cast in the London run of Lindsey's play

Chatting to The Mirror about the engagement back in 2020, Ralf said: "We were in a country house, it was a big surprise. I planned it in advance. I had a total result with the ring, though. She said to me if she ever got engaged there's only one ring for her — her grandma's, it's absolutely beautiful."