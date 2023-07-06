Blindspot viewers very divided over Ross Kemp's Channel 5 thriller - here's why

Channel 5's new thriller series, Blindspot, premiered this week and left viewers feeling very divided.

The four-parter marks Ross Kemp's return to acting after 15 years and stars the former EastEnders star as washed-up police detective Tony.

WATCH: Ross Kemp stars in the series

The story follows Hannah Quinn [Beth Alsbury], a disabled woman who monitors her area's CCTV system and witnesses an attack on a young woman that occurs within a blind spot.

© Channel 5 Ross Kemp stars in Blindspot

Taking to Twitter, some viewers were left disappointed by the highly-anticipated drama and complained about the strength of the script.

One person wrote: "This script has so many holes in it #blindspot," while another added: "When a crime drama's script, storyline and acting is so bad that it's actually funny!"

MORE: Sex Education's season four trailer just dropped – but it's bittersweet

READ: 11 highest paid Netflix stars revealed – but can you guess who came out on top?

Pointing out a plothole, another viewer tweeted: "Murder suspect on the loose, wearing a distinctive mask but walks the streets and nobody bats an eyelid. Hope Crimewatch aren't relying on calls," while another wrote: "I'm so disappointed. The writing is awful. Could've been so much better."

© Channel 5 Newcomer Beth Alsbury plays Hannah

However, not all viewers who tuned into the opening episodes on Tuesday and Wednesday night were critical of the series. Many also took to social media to praise the thrilling series.

One person tweeted: "Just watched episode two on 5 plus 1. Really hotting up now. Bring on episode 3! #Blindspot," while another added: "Just watched first and onto the second episode of #Blindspot. It's exceptional and spooky doo."

Others shared their delight at seeing Ross Kemp back on their screens, with one person writing: "So good loving it, I'm so glad to have Ross back on screen," while another commented: "Love the new drama on #channel5 #blindspot. Good to see Ross Kemp back acting again. Worst policeman ever."

© Channel 5 Crystal Clarke plays Amber

What is Blindspot about?

The synopsis reads: "Blindspot is the story of Hannah Quinn, a disabled woman with a wry sense of humour, who works monitoring the CCTV on a rough estate.

"One day she sees a man she knows is a violent criminal lead a young woman into a blind spot in the camera coverage. He emerges alone but when the police arrive there is no sign of the woman, who appears to have vanished into thin air.

© Channel 5 Kiran Landa as Geri

"Hannah is convinced that she has been murdered, but her fears are dismissed by the apathetic and possibly corrupt policeman Tony Warden, who is in charge of the case. Hannah remains undeterred and will soon find her own life in danger as she fights to discover what really happened in the blind spot."

Blindspot cast - who stars in the series?

Starring alongside Ross Kemp and newcomer Beth Alsbury are Sanditon star Crystal Clarke, Waterloo Road's Sue Vincent and Coronation Street actress Kiran Landa.

© Channel 5 Sue Vincent as Dolly in Blindspot

Rounding out the cast are Michelle Bonnard (House of the Dragon), Haylie Jones (Stay Close), Milán Bartha (The Spy Who Dumped Me) and Lewis Conway (The Forgotten Battle).