Escape to the Chateau stars Angel and Dick reveal next step amid Channel 4 firing

Angel and Dick Strawbridge revealed their latest homeware project weeks after their contract with Channel 4 was terminated. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Escape to the Chateau stars opened up about their special "sanctuary" at the Château de la Motte-Husson, which has allowed them to grow fresh lavender.

© Instagram The Strawbridges called their walled garden their "sanctuary" as they revealed their latest homeware project

Sharing a photo of one of the doors at their newly-renovated home, Angel and Dick described how much joy their walled garden has brought them. "The Chateau's Walled Garden is a special sanctuary and was reclaimed by Dick after decades of neglect. The first items Dick planted were some small fruit trees and a row of lavender," the caption explained.

"Our Chateau lavender bags are filled with English Lavender, held in beautifully illustrated fabric and finished with a herringbone ribbon tie...which means if it finally loses its smell, you can simply re-fill it."

Since purchasing the Château de la Motte-Husson in 2015, Angel and Dick have been busy transforming the 19th-century castle into a fairytale home for both themselves and their two children – Arthur and Dorothy.

The walled garden, in particular, has become a favourite spot for the Strawbridges, with Angel and Dick explaining that it boasts one of the best views of the chateau. In previous Instagram posts, they've also referred to it as the most "peaceful spot" in the summertime.

It's been a turbulent few months for the TV stars, so we can imagine the walled garden has proved an idyllic retreat. Their latest post follows the news that Channel 4 had terminated their working relationship.

© Channel 4 Channel 4 recently cut ties with the Strawbridges

Back in May, it was confirmed that the broadcaster had officially cut ties with Dick and Angel. According to Deadline, the decision was made following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the show. It was reported that concerns were initially raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise.

It also stated that the couple had been clashing with producers, with an independent HR professional conducting an investigation that included interviewing producers and crew members.

© Channel 4 The couple had allegedly been feuding with producers

In an official statement, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future." Two Rivers quickly followed suit, announcing: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment."

By late May, Angel was involved in another headline-hitting story after an audio recording where Angel can be heard using offensive language to a crew member was leaked to the media. The Strawbridges responded by releasing a statement on Instagram. "It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude Escape To The Chateau," the couple explained.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock An audio recording of Angel shouting at a member of staff was leaked to the press in May

"We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It's not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel have released a statement

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years. The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support."

Currently, it looks as though the Strawbridges have no TV appearances planned, however, they have announced their plans to embark on a UK tour in 2024.