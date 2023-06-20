​​Escape to the Chateau stars leave fans in tears with emotional video

Escape to the Chateau stars Angel and Dick Strawbridge left fans in tears on Tuesday after sharing an update from The Château de la Motte-Husson. Taking to Instagram, the couple – who recently cut ties with Channel 4 – posted an emotional video from their latest meet and greet with fans.

Revealing that one of their guests had gotten engaged to his girlfriend at the event, Angel and Dick treated their Instagram followers to a snippet of the romantic proposal. In the video, a fan – Ben – could be seen getting down on one knee and asking his partner Jen to marry him in front of the Neo-Renaissance-style chateau. Angel and Dick then congratulated the couple, who couldn't have looked happier.

Penning a heartfelt caption to go with the video, the Strawbridges wrote: "A lovely moment last week at The Chateau! Huge congrats to Ben & Jen on their engagement. #repost @ourescapetowales."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were left in tears after watching the sweet video. "I'm not crying…you're crying!" replied one. "Aw lovely, made my eyes leak...congratulations," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Heart. Melted."

Several were also quick to ask when Angel and Dick would be returning to their TV screens. However, in lieu of the couple's fallout with Channel 4, this remains unclear.

Back in May, it was confirmed that the broadcaster had officially cut ties with the TV stars. According to Deadline, the decision was made following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the show. It was reported that concerns were initially raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise.

It also stated that the couple had been clashing with producers, with an independent HR professional conducting an investigation that included interviewing producers and crew members.

In an official statement, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future." Two Rivers quickly followed suit, announcing: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment."

Prior to the news, Angel and Dick had already filmed a new series titled, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, with Channel 4. Consisting of four hour-long episodes, the show follows the Strawbridge family as they discover a different side to France while delving into the country's fascinating history. Channel 4 is yet to reveal whether the series will air as planned. While an official release date was never confirmed, it had been thought that the spin-off would premiere sometime this year.

In the meantime, Angel and Dick have revealed their plans for a UK tour next year. Earlier this month, the couple posted the news on their Instagram account, explaining: "It's been nearly a year in the planning and we simply could not wait to tell you that we are hitting the road for our biggest ever theatre tour!

"Taking our family on the road has been an honour and a complete pleasure. Our first theatre tour in 2020; Dare To Do It, was a complete unknown. It was humbling, not only for the number of you that came to see us, but for the stories you told us when we had a chance to have a hug afterwards!

"In the new Tour, we explore Why & How we dared to do it, delve deep into our classic myth-busting and click-bait segment (always a favourite of ours, as we get to set the record straight!). It will be an interactive evening of fun and games, especially now we can have you back on stage!!"