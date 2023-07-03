Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge spark concern among fans with new update

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have sparked concern among some confused fans after sharing an update from their Château de la Motte-Husson in north-western France.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple revealed that they were due to host a wedding at their 19th-century abode and shared a stunning photo of the happy couple standing in front of the historic building.

The caption read: "We are just about to welcome our wedding guests Sara & Matt for a weekend of celebrations and the Chateau is full of incredible aromas! It's smoky from the Hog Roast, delicious in the kitchen and everywhere else is bursting with florals and coral peonies!

Dick and Angel Strawbridge at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

"During lockdown, we ran a competition for our Salon project and Sara & Matt won their special day at The Chateau! We can't wait."

They then encouraged their fans to learn about the previous wedding that took place at the chateau, writing: "If you would like to see our last wedding here for the gorgeous Judith & Michael, the very talented @ollyknightphoto wrote a blog!"

Some fans were left confused by the caption and misunderstood the meaning of the chateau's "last wedding". Taking to the comments, one person wrote: "Last wedding for the season or forever. We miss seeing you on TV," while another added: "Does this mean no more weddings at your beautiful home?"

The couple often host weddings at their chateau

One viewer was quick to clarify the confusion, writing: "The one they did before this one."

Other fans also took to the comments section to express their delight over the recent nuptials, with one person commenting: "It's lovely to see you guy's back in the flow of things and what a wonderful prize to win," while another encouraged the pair to return to screens: "I hope you decide to resume filming. I love watching your beautiful family and the chateau change and grow."

The family documented their renovation on Escape to the Chateau

The wedding celebration comes amid a tumultuous time for the reality stars, who were recently dropped by Channel 4.

Dick and Angel, along with their two children Arthur and Dorothy, documented the renovation of their derelict chateau in the popular Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau, which first aired in 2015.

However, in May, it was confirmed that Channel 4 had officially cut ties with the stars, just months after the final episode of their reality show aired.

The decision was made following an independent investigation was launched into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series, according to Deadline.

Channel 4 and the Strawbridges have gone their separate ways

The outlet reported that concerns were raised by Two Rivers Media, the production company behind the show, and said it would no longer work with the couple.

The couple made headlines once again later that month when an audio recording of Angel, who could be heard using offensive language towards a crew member, was leaked to the media.

The family later addressed the controversy in a post on Instagram. "We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It's not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline," the couple explained. "We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

The final episode of Escape to the Chateau aired in December

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years."

They went on to tease an "exciting" future and thanked their followers for their "continued support".