Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge shares never-before-seen view of the chateau

The Channel 4 stars shared a new look at the Walled Garden at their Chateau de la Motte Husson home

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge and his wife Angel have shared a breathtaking update from inside their fairytale French home.

The TV stars, who have been at the centre of controversy after being dropped by Channel 4 in May, unveiled a fresh look at the stunning Walled Garden at the Chateau de la Motte Husson home they share with children Arthur and Dorothy. The lovebirds revealed that summer is their favourite time of year, sharing a beautiful video of Dick showcasing the blooming foliage, colourful flowers, and fruit trees in all their glory.

Penning an update in their newsletter, they read: "We hope you are enjoying the glorious weather and getting stuck into the great outdoors. "We are in the thick of our ‘season,’ and for us that means celebrations, guests, and the garden! It’s blooming lovely here with an abundance of cucumbers, tomatoes, gooseberries, blackcurrants, salad... everything is bursting!

"And Mr Strawbridge could not resist going up in the cherry picker yesterday to capture summer in our Walled Garden!"

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge shared a stunning view of the Walled Garden at their French home

The stunning Walled Garden update comes amid a tumultuous time for the reality stars.

Dick and Angel have documented the renovation of their derelict chateau in France on Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau, since 2015.

After the final series of the programme aired, Deadline reported that the Strawbridges had actually been dropped by the broadcast following an independent investigation into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge Chateau de la Motte Husson boasts an incredible Walled Garden

An audio recording of Angel was made public by Deadline, in which the mum-of-two can be heard using aggressive and offensive language while speaking to an anonymous crew member.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said at the time: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future."

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick in their garden

Addressing the allegations in an Instagram post, the Strawbridges said: "We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It's not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline.

"We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

The couple have parted ways with Channel 4

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years."

