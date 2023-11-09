Angel and Dick Strawbridge make shocking revelation about chateau home

Angel and Dick Strawbridge have opened up about finding their forever home. During episode two of their podcast, Dick & Angel's CHAT…EAU, the couple reflected on their time chateau hunting, revealing that the Château de La Motte Husson wasn't the first property that they considered.

"Something that I'd always wanted the space to do was the weddings, the big events," explained Angel. "You know, those magical moments that it's really an honor to sort of be a part of, and I guess that's why we were essentially looking for a chateau with two turrets that looked a bit fairytale."

"Sorry, the rationale there is very simple," joked Dick. "You have to have two turrets if you want to have a nice wedding photo and I didn't realise that for a long, long time that the second turret was so important. We did see one chateau with one turret that was wonky apparently."

© Channel 4 The Strawbridge family standing outside the Château de la Motte-Husson

Speaking about the process, Angel added: "Yes, we went to see that a second time as well. But it did, it was awkward, and you know one turret, you gotta have that symmetry!"

While Angel and Dick explored other options, they eventually purchased the Château de La Motte Husson for £280,000 in 2015, before landing their very own show, Escape to the Chateau, which aired from 2016 to 2022.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel bought their chateau home for £280,000

Back in March, Angel joined HELLO! for an exclusive chat. Asked what makes her most proud about their home renovations, the TV star replied: "I think the things that make me the happiest are seeing the joy our project has given others. The children's new games room in the attic last year was very special and Arthur and Dorothy are loving it. Dick working in his kitchens with James (his eldest son) and Arthur and going into his walled garden to collect ingredients makes my heart sing!"

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's Escape to the Chateau home has most unexpected decor addition

READ: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge thank fans as they make exciting announcement

WATCH: Angel Strawbridge looks shocked in romantic Escape to the Chateau engagement video

She continued: "Converting the Coach House into a home for my parents produced a wonderful feeling too, especially as it meant giving my mum and dad the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom they always wanted. For me, 'The Wallpaper Museum' will always have a special place in my heart as it was one of the first projects where we brought the history of the Chateau back to life. It also inspired the beginning of my soft furnishing collection."

As for their most emotional renovation, Angel told HELLO!: "There have been many! Seeing the Chateau exterior finished with the new render and roof was a big deal for us. Not just because it looked so utterly stunning, but we also knew it was a job Arthur and Dorothy, and their children in turn, will never have to worry about."