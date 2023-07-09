Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge shares new update on UK return following fan disappointment

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are set to return to the UK next year for their upcoming theatre tour, Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty), which begins in October 2024.

While most fans were over the moon to learn that the TV personalities would be landing back on British soil for their biggest tour to date, one viewer expressed their disappointment that Northern Ireland, Dick's homeland, isn't included on the list of tour dates.

Taking to Twitter, the fan wrote a message to Dick that read: "Disappointed that you aren't coming home to Northern Ireland but hope you have a fabulous book/theatre tour," adding a winking emoji.

The Strawbridges are returning to the UK for a theatre tour in 2024

The former army officer was quick to reassure his follower, writing: "We'll be there on your next year just can't announce dates yet! I have to bring my lot home to see my mum/ granny!!"

The family of four made the exciting announcement about their upcoming tour in a post on Instagram last month.

"We are delighted to announce our all-new UK tour: Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty)!!," the caption began. "It's been nearly a year in the planning and we simply could not wait to tell you that we are hitting the road for our biggest ever theatre tour!"

The reality stars went on to tease what fans can expect from the upcoming show, writing: "In the new Tour, we explore Why & How we dared to do it, delve deep into our classic myth-busting and click-bait segment (always a favourite of ours, as we get to set the record straight!). It will be an interactive evening of fun and games, especially now we can have you back on stage!!"

While the tour kicks off in October 2024, fans won't have to wait that long to see Dick and Angel back on stage.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge will host two book launch events in October

The Strawbridges are coming back to the UK in October this year for their upcoming book launch.

The family will host two exclusive and intimate evenings at The Bristol Hippodrome and The London Barbican, which will be held on 22 and 23 October 2023.

In a post to Instagram, alongside a gorgeous new family photo, the stars wrote: "We are giddy with excitement to announce we are coming to the UK to celebrate 'A Good Old-Fashioned Book Launch'."

Dick and Angel Strawbridge at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

Arthur and Dorothy will be joining their parents on stage, where the family will be "reading extracts from the book, chatting about the creative process of putting pen to paper, sharing memories, funny tales, and pictures that didn't make it to print".

The exciting news comes amid a tumultuous time for the family, who were dropped by Channel 4 earlier this year.

Channel 4 has cut ties with the Strawbridges

The broadcaster, which aired their long-running reality series Escape to the Chateau, cut ties with the stars after an independent investigation was launched into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series.

Deadline reported that concerns were raised by Two Rivers Media, the production company behind the show, and said it would no longer work with the couple.