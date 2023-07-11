Dick and Angel Strawbridge have almost doubled their income in the last year, according to new reports. The pair, who wed in 2015 and are well-known for fronting the popular lifestyle show Escape to the Chateau, are the owners of several companies that have enabled their fortune to grow, despite their Channel 4 programme coming to an end.

According to MailOnline, Dick and Angel's earnings in the last year have rocketed up to £1.44 million, up from just over £750,000 the year before.

WATCH: Angel Strawbridge looks shocked in romantic Escape to the Chateau engagement video

It's thought that the husband and wife's business ventures including TShirt Patisserie Limited went up in value, as well as their company, Chateau Enterprises, whose value soared from £50,000 to £286,000 in figures stated in the report.

The couple bought their chateau for £280,000 and it is now reportedly worth approximately £2 million. As well as enjoying their lifestyle in their gorgeous home, they also hire out the venue for weddings to bring in a healthy income.

© Instagram Angel and Dick Strawbridge are known for living at Chateau de la Motte Husson

Dick and Angel earned their stipes while documenting their renovations at the French chateau back in 2015. Not only did they front Escape to the Chateau, but they also presented its spin-off, Escape tp the Chateau: DIY where they helped others who are hoping to build their forever home in the gorgeous French countryside.

At the end of 2022, however, Escape to the Chateau aired its ninth and final series following the announcement that the show would not be returning for a new series in the future.

© @escape_to_the_chateau Dick and Angel Strawbridge's show came to an end last year

In addition to the programme and wedding business, the couple began touring in recent years, sharing their tips and stories with fans about how to move out of their comfort zone and begin a new chapter, much like they did. Their tour, called Dare to Do It, even took them Down Under to put on shows across Australia and New Zealand.

And now, the Strawbridge family is returning to UK soil to tour their home country. Announcing the news on social media, they said: "We are delighted to announce our all-new UK tour: Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty)!! It's been nearly a year in the planning and we simply could not wait to tell you that we are hitting the road for our biggest-ever theatre tour!"

But Dick and Angel faced a setback earlier this year when it was reported that Channel 4 had cut ties with the couple amid a reported fallout between the pair and production crew on the set of the programme.

The decision was made following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the show, according to Deadline. The couple had been clashing with producers and an independent HR professional lead an investigation that included interviewing producers and crew members.

© Channel 4 Channel 4 recently cut ties with the pair

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future." Two Rivers quickly followed suit, announcing: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment."