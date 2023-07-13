Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss out on Emmy for Netflix show - details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Netflix docuseries in 2022 and it was a hit with viewers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries has missed out on an Emmy nomination, as the show is totally absent from the list of nominees that was released on Wednesday.

This sad news comes a day after it was revealed the show has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics Award.

There were two Emmy categories that the Sussexes' show was initially considered for, Outstanding Documentary and Nonfiction Series, but it was overlooked altogether.

The couple's previous documentary was incredibly successful in terms of viewing figures

This may come as a surprise to fans, considering the show garnered a lot of interest when it dropped last December, and it even bagged more viewers than The Crown during its premiere.

The royal couple will have to wait until next month to find out if they have bagged themselves a Hollywood Critics Award for their highly personal series, where they invited cameras into their lives.

The eponymously named show, Harry & Meghan, documented the couple's love story as well as the difficult decision to step down as working royals are relocated to the US.

While the Sussexes are normally quite private around their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, they released a plethora of intimate footage, revealing adorable moments with the little ones.

The young royal also showed off his baking skills during a visit from Meghan's niece Ashleigh, when he stirred the mix for muffins in their beautiful kitchen.

During another sweet family moment, the Duchess of Sussex asks her son Archie what he thinks of the view during a sunset, and his response is so sweet. Looking out over the landscape, he describes it as: "Beautiful."

© Netflix Lilibet crawls in her garden

Princess Lilibet also made stand out appearances, particularly one adorable clip when she was a newborn. Lilibet Diana was resting on her father's chest as she pulled a few faces in her sleep.

When she was a little older, she was seen crawling in the grass of their garden.

What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home like?

Formerly known as the Chateau of Riven Rock, their huge Montecito estate features everything from a spa and tennis court to an outdoor pool and even a private playground for the children.

Harry has made virtual appearances from home

Elsewhere in the show-stopping home there is a wine cellar, games room and pristine lounge styled expertly by Meghan with coffee table books, candles and crystals.

Their property is stunning inside and out

The neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded estates that offer the utmost privacy, so it is unsurprising that it has attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Katy Perry, who own homes nearby.