Today Show's Summer Shake-Up: where all your favorite stars are off to

The news never stops, but that doesn't stop the Today Show stars from taking their very well-deserved summer vacations either.

This summer has brought a slew of shake-ups and temporary absences to NBC's 30 Rockefeller Plaza, as Today Show favorites such as Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and others have all jet off from Studio 1A in favor of some relaxing vacation.

Luckily for them, their co-stars are always looking out for them, and they make sure their spots on the news desk are always filled with an equally beloved star.

WATCH: Al Roker’s Today Show co-hosts react to his very different past look

MORE: Al Roker’s Today Show co-hosts react to his very different past look

The most recent switcheroo came by way of Dylan, who was off Wednesday, July 12 as well as the following day.

On Wednesday, she was replaced by none other than Maria Shriver, who is more than used to the world of broadcast television, and is a longtime Today Show contributor as well.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer replaced by 'special hos' on Today Show

Al first announced: "Dylan is off, and we are so thrilled to have our Today special anchor, Maria Shriver!" to which Maria then said: "I'm so happy to be here," leaving the viewers as delighted as her co-hosts.

© Today Show Maria is always welcome at the Today Show

Meanwhile, Dylan is across the country in Nevada, enjoying some spectacular Lake Tahoe views for what she claimed was "adult summer camp" a.ka. The American Century Championship.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's Today Show schedule has been changed again – details

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb showcases incredible singing voice during duet with Shania Twain

Plus, while Al got to enjoy some co-starring with Maria on Wednesday, on Thursday he was also needing his seat filled, as he's in Detroit for the Ted Talk Countdown event to talk about climate change.

Before Al and Dylan, it was fellow mainstays Savannah and Hoda, who had their own switcheroo this week and the week before too.

Though Savannah and Hoda usually kick off the Today Show together, the latter on Wednesday had Craig Melvin by her side instead, as Savannah was "taking a day off mid-week," Hoda shared, adding: "A little break in the middle of the week."

© NBC Both Hoda and Savannah have had vacations in July

She had returned to the show just earlier that week after taking the week off over the July 4th holiday to spend time with family, during which she also made a visit to London for Wimbledon, plus to the Bruce Springsteen concert on July 8, with her husband Michael Feldman.

Hoda also got to enjoy some time off, and ahead of July 4th, she had Kristen Welker, who will soon become the new host of Meet the Press, fill in for her as Savannah and Al were also off.

© Instagram Al became a grandfather this July!

Though most of the Today Show stars have gotten to enjoy some time off for vacations and time with family, no summer has been more momentous than Al's.

The beloved weatherman became a first time grandfather over Fourth of July weekend, and took some time off to meet his daughter Courtney Roker Laga's new baby girl, Sky Clara.