The NBC news anchor has been working on Today for over a decade

Savannah Guthrie was caught off guard on Wednesday as she scrolled through social media on her day off from the Today Show.

The NBC star was delighted and surprised in equal measures when she discovered that she was the answer for one of the questions on the latest episode of Jeopardy!

The question was part of the City Folk category on the show, asking contestants: "This Today co-anchor and legal correspondent received the top score on her Arizona bar exam in 2002."

Savannah screengrabbed the question to post on her Instagram account, alongside an 'OMG!' gif.

Fans were quick to respond to the post, with one writing: "Saw that and knew the answer, great job Savannah!" while another wrote: "Of course she did!" A third added: "What a smart person!"

© NBC Savannah Guthrie enjoyed a mid-week day off work

Savannah was off work on Wednesday for a mid-week break, something her co-star Hoda Kotb announced at the start of the show.

The star has been traveling a lot over the past few months, most recently spending several days in London, where she attended the British Summer Time ball to watch Bruce Springsteen perform on stage.

© Getty Images Savannah has a law degree as well as extensive experience in broadcasting

The 51-year-old shared a star-studded photo from the day, seeing her pose with Roger Federer and Jon Bon Jovi.

Savannah was beaming as she posed alongside the two stars, dressed in a stylish black crop top and jeans.

© Getty Images Savannah with her Today co-stars

The trip was taken during Savannah's week of Today, which saw both her and Hoda absent from the show following the Fourth of July holiday, in order for them to spend quality time with their families.

The TV personality has also recently been to Paris for an assignment on Today, which saw her report on the city ahead of next year's 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be hosted there.

Savannah was back in London in May too, reporting on King Charles' coronation for NBC.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie with her co-star Hoda Kotb

Away from work, Savannah enjoys nothing more than spending time with her young family. The star is married to Michael Feldman, and the pair are parents to children Vale, eight, and Charles, six.

Savannah's children have featured on Today on a number of occasions too, and get on well with her co-star's children, who are all similar ages.

In fact, Savannah's daughter Vale is in the same class as Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Mila, and the pair even get the school bus together.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

Savannah enjoys working on the Today Show, where she can exchange parenting stories and challenges with her co-workers.

Chatting about the support system she has with Savannah in an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier in the year, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work?

"They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

