Dylan Dreyer replaced by ‘special host’ on Today Show

In an enchanting twist to the regular lineup, the Today Show surprised viewers with a special guest anchor this Wednesday.

With the show's usual face, Dylan Dreyer, absent for the day, her esteemed colleagues Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones were thrilled to introduce none other than Maria Shriver as the "special anchor" gracing the Third Hour table.

Al Roker happily announced the switch-up, saying: "Dylan is off, and we are so thrilled to have our Today special anchor, Maria Shriver!”

To this, Maria responded: “I’m so happy to be here,” leaving the viewers as delighted as her co-hosts.

© Today Show Maria Shriver replaces Dylan Dreyer

Craig warmly asked about Maria's wellbeing, while Sheinelle was eager to know about her summer. The 67-year-old author, radiating positivity, replied: "I’m with three of my favourite people. I’m great. Summer is great. I was over in Berlin for the Special Olympics, and now I’m here with you. So, I’m having a great summer. I’m feeling great."

In response, Sheinelle sweetly exclaimed: "Well, we love it when you’re here!”

Meanwhile, the regular Today show host, Dylan, was off to the other side of the country. She took to Instagram to share her current adventure – a trip to a golf tournament in Nevada.

© Today Show Maria joined the Today Show table with Al, Craig and Sheneille

The engaging snapshot showcased Dylan outside an airport, hand raised against the sun, suitcase at her side, all ready for the American Century Championship.

In her caption, she teasingly referred to the event as "adult summer camp," promising followers more updates from Lake Tahoe.

Her husband Brian Fichera, playfully revealed in the comments that Dylan had enlisted him as her "caddie" and her "personal photographer" for the trip, generating more anticipation amongst the fans.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer causes a fan frenzy as she's caught off guard in new photo

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares bittersweet end of an era involving son

Dylan Dreyer hosting The Today Show

Dylan had only recently returned to the Today show set after enjoying the Fourth of July celebrations with her family, making her brief absence all the more intriguing.

Hopefully, this year Dylan's trip will be smoother than in 2022, as at the time she detailed that the journey was quite difficult as a result of not arriving until 1am.

She was praised by fans wondering how she did it, especially given the young ages of her children.

Dylan Dreyer left the Today studios behind for Hawaii!

Just before she went, the star shared a picture of herself preparing for the big trip, which saw her folding up lots of tiny outfits for all three of her sons, alongside an image of her husband's slightly different - and less organised - approach to packing.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer debuts her head-turning hair transformation that leaves fans in awe

SEE THE PICS: Dylan Dreyer wows in striped swimsuit while on vacation

Today’s Dylan Dreyer’s son steals the limelight during adorable cooking segment

As well as working on the Third Hour of Today, Dylan has many side gigs, including NBC's Earth Odyssey, which she has been hosting since 2019.

The show recently started a new series and the star promoted it several times on social media. She has also written two books to date - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, and Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine.