Why Elton John gave evidence at Kevin Spacey’s trial - details

Elton John and David Furnish recently testified on behalf of Kevin Spacey during the actor’s trial for sexual assault, which is currently taking place in London.

The iconic singer, who was recently widely celebrated for his Glastonbury set, appeared in court via video link with his husband to discuss Kevin’s attendance at his annual White Tie and Tiara Ball, which aims to raise money for the fight against AIDs.

Kevin was alleged to have assaulted one of his accusers on their way to the annual event in either 2004 or 2005, however, Elton and David confirmed that the Baby Driver actor had only attended their party once back in 2001 - with no record of him attending over any other years.

According to the New York Times, Elton told the court: “He arrived in white tie. He [flew] in on a private jet and came straight to the ball.” When the prosecution double-checked that Kevin flew on a private jet, Elton replied: “I don’t think he was wearing white tie on a commercial flight.”

David added: “He was an Oscar-winning actor and there was a lot of buzz and excitement that he was at the ball.”

He also spoke about one of the complainants, calling him “happy” and “affable”. According to The Times, he said: “He always had a cheeky smile. He was an East End London man you could always engage in friendly banter with. He always struck me as the kind of person who was very relaxed and comfortable.”

Kevin has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of sexual assault and indecent assault, having been accused by four men. The actor was previously found not liable in a sex abuse lawsuit in regard to Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp, who accused the actor of assaulting him when he was a teenager.

Addressing his career, Kevin, 63, told Zeitmagazin that there are directors interested in working with him if he is found not guilty. He said: "It's a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be cancelled. But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."

He added: "The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart. That's what happened in the [Anthony] Rapp trial, and that's what will happen in this case."