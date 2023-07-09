Elton John's sons Elijah and Zachary look so grown up in new video with David Furnish

The Rocket Man hitmaker closed the final show of his farewell tour

Sir Elton John performed in Sweden on Saturday night, marking the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Unsurprisingly, the talented musician, 76, was joined by his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zacahry and Elijah.

WATCH: Elton John’s sons sing along at Glastonbury

Taking to Instagram, David, 60, posted a wholesome behind-the-scenes video of the family trio waving at the music legend as he concluded his performance. Elijah, ten, and Zachary, 12, looked so grown up in the video as they sweetly supported their famous dad.

For the bittersweet occasion, Elijah and Zachary opted to wear matching white T-shirts and coordinating blue trousers.

© Instagram David, Zachary and Elijah supported Elton in Sweden

David, meanwhile, looked every inch the proud husband as he waved enthusiastically from the sidelines. He looked his usual dapper self in a pair of smart white trousers, a suave grey jacket and a crisp white shirt.

"And off he goes… One final trip down the Yellow Brick Road," David gushed in his caption.

Bursting with pride, he continued: "330 shows under his belt. Finally off the road and into the sunset [rainbow and sun emoji] So excited for the next chapter together [family emoji]. We love you Daddy [red heart emoji] @eltonjohn."

© Getty Sir Elton John performing at Glastonbury

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the family, with one writing: "To us, he's Sir Elton John, but to them he's husband and Dad. Just wow,’" while a second chimed in: "So cool! Definitely a well earned retirement from touring. Also the boys are so big!"

Overcome with emotion, a third commented: "What an emotional moment. Thank you Elton for all the shows over the years and all the music. Enjoy your family time and we have a lifetime of fantastic musical memories," and a fourth added: "Omg this is so bittersweet. I love you Elton, so much. Enjoy your new life with the boys."

© Leon Bennett David Furnish with his two sons and their godmother, Lady Gaga

It’s been an incredibly exciting time for Elton and his family. Back in June, the expanding brood welcomed a new furry addition - a pet pooch called Jacob.

Taking to Instagram on Father's Day, David posted an adorable photograph of their tiny black labrador puppy. In the caption, he penned: "This Father's Day, we are happy to announce the newest arrival to the Furnish-John family. Please meet Jacob [dog emoji, heart-eyes emoji].

© Instagram Elton John and his family welcomed a new furry addition

"Zachary and Elijah are co-fathering little Jacob, and have proudly declared that Elton and I are… erm… grandparents…! Happy Father's Day to all the daddies and granddaddies out there [rocket emoji, red heart emoji] @eltonjohn."

Elizabeth Hurley's model son Damian was quick to react, commenting: "Can't wait until he gets to meet his Uncle Shivraj [heart emoji] xx," while actress Sharon Stone responded: "I'm in love," adding three heart-eyes emojis.

© Getty Elton John and David tied the knot in 2014

Other followers added: "Hello Jacob! You're a very lucky boy," "Gorgeous! Enjoy! And Happy Father's Day," and: "Happy Father's Day! Welcome Jacob, you are a cute and lucky guy".