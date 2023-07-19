The long-running CBS crime procedural is showing its solidarity with the ongoing strikes

The stars of the hit CBS crime procedural drama NCIS have banded together in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which have led to an effective shutdown of production.

Two of the series' leads, Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen, were spotted alongside some of the show's writers and producers on the picket lines.

Sean, 45, took to social media to share a photograph of himself alongside Brian, 45, and some of their colleagues, including writer and executive producer Scott Williams and producer David J. North.

VIDEO: Cast of "Oppenheimer" walk out of UK premiere as SAG-AFTRA strike is announced

While Brian wore a T-shirt that read "Team NCIS," Sean also wore a tee which bore the words "SAG-AFTRA Strong," while their co-workers held on to WGA picket signs.

MORE: NCIS star Michael Weatherly shares rare photo of daughter Olivia in celebratory post

Fans showed their support for the strikes in the comments section, with one writing: "Selfishly I want NCIS back at work but 100% support this action."

© Instagram The team of NCIS, including leads Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray, on the picket lines

Another added, in reference to Sean's character, Agent Timothy McGee: "If McGee thinks it's important then it must be BRILLIANT. Good luck!" and a third commented: "Praying for you. Jesus give the precious writers and actors what they deserve. They make our life so much more bright."

Brian, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show, is picketing as both an actor and writer, having written two of the show's episodes for the last two seasons.

MORE: Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette flexes incredible tattooed physique in new at-home photos

Production on the upcoming season 21 was ongoing till the calls for strike first rang in May for the WGA, followed by the SAG-AFTRA announcing their own last week.

© Getty Images Members of the NCIS cast have shown their support for the ongoing strikes

Since then, production for all major TV and film productions have come to a screeching halt, with NCIS following suit and pausing production. The series was originally set to return to TV screens in the Fall to kick off the 2023-24 season.

MORE: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah addresses possible return to Hawai'i spin-off

Brian indicated earlier that production on the season would cease and he would be joining the picket lines in earnest with a glimpse of his recent vacation with wife Kelly.

© CBS Both Brian and Sean (pictured) have been on the picket lines since the early days of the strike

Sharing photos from their beautiful Greek getaway, the actor wrote: "It was an epic journey and so beautiful. Santorini, Naxos, Athens, it was the trip of a lifetime.

"Amazing food, and so much to see. The Parthenon was breathtaking. We were told the restoration is scheduled to be completed in about 5 years (not sure they'll make it). Seeing a live orchestra perform at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus was a highlight, and seeing the birthplace of theatre at the Theatre of Dionysus was great for my soul."

MORE: NCIS star Mark Harmon shares next project in huge career update

He continued: "Naxos was our favorite place to lounge on the beach and dig into some summer reading. Santorini gave us amazing sunsets and the best meal of the trip. Thank you to all of the new friends we met along the way. Can't wait to get back there!

"Now back to work… eventually? 'Til then, I'll be on the picket lines."